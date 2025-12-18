Uganda: Bobi Wine Calls for Unity and Change During Nup Rally in Serere

National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, widely known as Bobi Wine, called on Ugandans to reject tribal divisions and unite for change during a campaign rally in Serere District on Saturday.

Addressing supporters in Serere town, Bobi Wine emphasized the need for leadership that prioritizes unity, accountability, and equitable use of public resources.

He accused the government of using tribalism as a tool to maintain power.

"Museveni has ruled this country for 40 years by dividing us along tribal lines, just like the colonialists did," he said. "But our generation has been united by suffering. Whether you are in Teso, Buganda, Acholi, or Ankole, we all face the same problems."

The NUP leader also criticized widespread corruption, citing its role in depriving citizens of quality infrastructure, social services, and economic opportunities.

He highlighted poor roads, underpaid teachers, unemployment, and failing health facilities as shared challenges across Uganda.

Bobi Wine urged citizens to see themselves first as Ugandans rather than as members of tribes or religious groups, insisting that national development requires unity.

"When I leave my house, I leave my tribe behind and walk out as a Ugandan," he said, encouraging voters to judge leaders by their ability to deliver services rather than their background.

He further alleged that the government has attempted to frustrate his campaign, including by restricting movement through security forces, echoing claims from the 2021 elections under COVID-19 restrictions.

"They do not want me to meet you because they know the truth will open your eyes," he said, noting that fear of intimidation kept some supporters away from the rally.

Bobi Wine lamented the decline of Teso, recalling the region's once-thriving transport infrastructure and cash crops like cotton.

He criticised successive governments for failing to revive the local economy and address grievances such as compensation for stolen cattle.

He also addressed local concerns in Serere, including youth unemployment and restricted community access to natural resources such as lakes.

Concluding his speech, Bobi Wine framed the upcoming election as a choice between "40 years of dictatorship" and a new beginning, urging residents to back his candidacy.

"We are offering a new Uganda, led by a president of your generation -- a servant, not a boss," he said.

The rally in Serere is part of Bobi Wine's nationwide campaign tour as the NUP seeks to consolidate support ahead of the 2026 general elections.