Uganda Airlines Plans Fleet Expansion, Boosts Crew to Address Flight Delays

18 December 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Julius Kitone

Uganda Airlines has announced plans to increase its number of crew members and expand its fleet in response to passenger complaints about flight delays, the airline's board said on Wednesday.

The state-owned carrier said these measures aim to relieve operational pressures caused by a limited fleet, which has led to delays and disruptions on certain routes. Recent issues affecting flights to London highlighted the challenges faced by the airline.

Board Chairperson Priscilla Mirembe Serukka said the airline intends to acquire additional aircraft and repair a plane currently grounded in Lagos, Nigeria, to stabilise schedules and improve reliability.

Uganda Airlines currently operates six aircraft, including two Airbus planes and four CRJ aircraft, one of which is grounded. The small fleet has limited operational flexibility, making delays and cancellations more likely when technical or scheduling issues arise.

"Flight delays and cancellations inconvenience passengers and increase operational costs, highlighting the urgent need for reforms to improve efficiency," Serukka said.

Relaunched in 2019 as Uganda's national carrier, the airline has been expanding its regional and international services while facing capacity constraints common to smaller state-owned airlines in Africa.

The board said the new measures are part of broader efforts to restore passenger confidence, ensure smoother operations, and support long-term growth through fleet expansion.

