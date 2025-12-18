Mozambique and U.S. Sign Agreement On Health Cooperation

Maputo — The Mozambican and US governments on Tuesday signed in Washington a five year bilateral health cooperation Memorandum of Understanding.

Signing the agreement were Mozambican Foreign Minister Maria Manuela Lucas, accompanied by Health Minister Ussene Isse, and the US Deputy Secretary of State, Christopher Landau.

According to a press release from the US embassy in Maputo, "the State Department, working with Congress, intends to provide up to 1.8 billion US dollars to expand cutting-edge solutions such as the HIV/AIDS prevention drug lenacapavir and drive advancements in malaria prevention efforts'.

Through the Memorandum of Understanding, the Mozambican government, the release says, "commits to increasing its domestic expenditures on health care as a percentage of its government budget by nearly 30 per cent over the next five-years. These funds will be used to improve maternal, newborn, and child health while increasing national efforts to eliminate mother-to-child HIV transmission.'

The release describes this as "Empowering resilience in Mozambique under the America First Global Health Strategy'.

The signing, it adds, "underscores the shared commitment to make Mozambique's health care system durable, resilient, and an effective instrument for protecting both Americans and Mozambicans'.

The State Department claims that it is continuing "to deliver triumphs under the America First Global Health Strategy and drive forward critical global health advancements that demonstrate the impact of American innovation and leadership in global health security'.

The release concludes that "the United States remains committed to signing multi-year memorandums >https://links-2.govdelivery.com/CL0/https:%2F%2Fwww.state.gov%2Freleases%2Foffice-of-the-spokesperson%2F2025%2F12%2Famerica-first-global-health-strategy-bilateral-agreements-on-global-health-cooperation%2F/1/0101019b24ce9a41-79529823-e998-4f58-ba53-61f006800372-000000/x7egeTVLoAYq4TTXVODPha7qy85kbZDM5pE4C4nTh5s=435< on Global Health Cooperation >https://links-2.govdelivery.com/CL0/https:%2F%2Fwww.state.gov%2Freleases%2Foffice-of-the-spokesperson%2F2025%2F12%2Famerica-first-global-health-strategy-bilateral-agreements-on-global-health-cooperation%2F/1/0101019b24ce9a41-79529823-e998-4f58-ba53-61f006800372-000000/x7egeTVLoAYq4TTXVODPha7qy85kbZDM5pE4C4nTh5s=435< with dozens of countries receiving U.S. health assistance in the coming weeks'.

This memorandum will reverse some of the damage done earlier in the year by the Trump regime's wanton destruction of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).