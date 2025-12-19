Ethiopian Lawmakers See Strategic Ties With India As Opportunity for Developing Nations

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian parliamentarians say the strategic partnership with India could serve as a powerful platform to advance the interests of developing nations while leveraging the continental roles of both countries.

Following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to Ethiopia and his address to the House of People's Representatives on Wednesday, the Ethiopian News Agency spoke with MPs who shared their perspectives on the growing Ethiopia-India partnership.

As two historic nations strengthen their bilateral ties, Ethiopia and India have formally elevated their relationship to a strategic partnership, leaders announced.

The move is widely seen as a milestone, opening a new chapter of deeper cooperation and shared progress between the two countries.

Notably, Indian Prime Minister Modi's address to the Ethiopian parliament drew international attention, amplifying Global South diplomacy beyond the scope of bilateral talks.

In his speech, he emphasized the commitment of both countries to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors based on the principle of mutual benefit.

Nejat Girma, a member of parliament, highlighted the long-standing diplomatic ties and strong people-to-people relations between Ethiopia and India.

She also emphasized the need to further strengthen the partnership to promote shared prosperity.

Fathi Mahdi, another parliament member, described Ethiopia and India as ancient civilizations whose futures are shaped by their own choices.

Fathi noted that elevating bilateral relations to a strategic partnership would foster a resilient and enduring friendship, regardless of shifting global circumstances.

In this regard, he added, Prime Minister Modi's visit reflects the growing strength of the relationship.

The the partnership would be particularly valuable in enabling the two countries to support each other on international platforms, another MP Ambassador Tofiq Abdullahi underscored.

Speaker of the House of Peoples' Representatives (HoPR), Tagesse Chafo, stated that Ethiopia and India are working diligently to advance the interests of developing countries by leveraging their continental influence.

It is worth recalling that Ethiopia and India established official diplomatic relations in 1948, and their current strategic partnership has created new avenues for the shared prosperity of both nations.