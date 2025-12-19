Zimbabwe: Govt Unveils High-Tech Norton Toll Plaza in Push for Safer, Faster Roads

The government has commissioned an expanded Norton Toll Plaza unveiling a high-tech facility aimed at easing traffic congestion, improving road safety and modernising the country's transport infrastructure.

Speaking at the commissioning, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona said the upgraded plaza was a response to rising traffic volumes and growing pressure on the country's roads.

He said revenue collected at the toll gate would be channelled back into infrastructure development.

"As traffic volumes continue to rise, we need to adopt innovative solutions to manage congestion, maintain our infrastructure and generate the revenue necessary to reinvest in further development.

"The revenue generated from this toll plaza will go directly into sustaining and improving our roads, ensuring we have the resources to build highways, bridges and roads that will serve generations to come." Mhona said.

Beyond collecting toll fees, the facility is also expected to play a key role in emergency response.

Mhona said ambulances staffed with medical personnel would be stationed at the plaza to ensure accident victims are taken to hospital within 60 minutes, a move intended to reduce road deaths.

He described the initiative as part of a broader post-crash management programme, saying toll plazas should be viewed as more than revenue points.

"They will respond to emergency calls in cases of accidents, evacuating the injured to medical facilities within an hour," he said.

The Norton Plaza also marks Zimbabwe's first step towards All-Electronic Tolling, a system that allows vehicles to pay without stopping.

Officials say the technology will cut congestion, lower carbon emissions and promote cashless transactions.

"Modern payment systems and electronic tolling will enhance convenience, reduce waiting times and minimise human interference in revenue collection," Mhona said adding that audits and parliamentary oversight would help prevent revenue leakages.