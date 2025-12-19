Kenya Safely Repatriates 18 Citizens From Russia Recruited to Fight Against Ukraine

Nairobi — The Kenyan government has successfully rescued and repatriated 18 of its citizens from the Russian Federation following distress calls linked to alleged recruitment into the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs has announced.

In an official update issued on Wednesday, the government said the returnees were issued with Emergency Travel Documents and flown back to Kenya through coordinated diplomatic and consular interventions led by the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

The rescued Kenyans have since arrived safely and will be enrolled in a reintegration programme that includes psycho-social support.

"The Government affirms that through these interventions, 18 Kenyan citizens have been successfully rescued, issued with Emergency Travel Documents, and safely repatriated to Kenya," Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said, noting that detailed records of the returnees' travel documents, dates and airlines have been compiled.

The repatriation comes amid growing concern over reports that African nationals, including Kenyans, have been drawn into Russia's military since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine in 2022.

According to the Ministry, credible information suggests that more than 200 Kenyans may have been recruited through networks believed to be operating both in Kenya and within the Russian Federation.

Kenya's Embassy in Moscow has confirmed cases in which Kenyan nationals were injured or left stranded after alleged recruitment attempts.

The government said it has also received multiple urgent emails from Kenyans reporting distress in various military camps in Russia, including accounts of injuries and abandonment following failed enlistment.

Following confirmation that Kenyan nationals had been drafted into the Russian military, the Kenyan Mission in Moscow issued public alerts via its website and social media platforms, urging all Kenyans travelling to or residing in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan to register with the embassy.

The move, the ministry said, is intended to enable timely monitoring, consular assistance and protection.

The government is now engaging Russian authorities to facilitate the movement of Kenyan nationals--particularly those in military camps--to the Kenyan Mission in Moscow for onward repatriation.

Parallel discussions are also underway with Ukrainian authorities to secure the release and safe return of any Kenyan nationals allegedly held as prisoners of war.

While addressing the crisis, Kenya said it remains keen on strengthening bilateral relations with Russia in areas of mutual interest, including the negotiation of a Bilateral Labour Agreement aimed at ensuring Kenyans access genuine and safe employment opportunities.

Mudavadi reiterated the government's warning to young Kenyans to verify overseas job offers through the Ministries of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, and Labour and Social Protection before travelling abroad.

To curb exploitative recruitment, the government said it has tightened regulations governing labour agencies, enforced mandatory registration with the National Employment Authority, and deregistered more than 600 non-compliant agencies. It has also expanded the Diaspora Placement Agency to provide verified, government-sourced job opportunities and pre-departure guidance at no cost.

The State Department for Diaspora Affairs operates a 24-hour call centre for Kenyans in distress, with cases of exploitation, detention or crisis reported through an emergency hotline and digital platforms.

The government commended the roles played by Kenya's Ambassador to Russia, Dr Peter Mathuki, and Principal Secretaries Dr Korir Sing'oei (Foreign Affairs) and Dr Roseline Njogu (Diaspora Affairs) in coordinating the rescue and return of the affected citizens.