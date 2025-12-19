Ethiopia: Film Depicting Ethiopia's Wheat Revolution Inaugurated

Addis Ababa — A documentary film, which depicts the wheat revolution in Ethiopia enabling Ethiopia to cross the threshold into a new era of agricultural sovereignty, was inaugurated today.

During the grand premiere of the documentary film, "Ethiopia's Wheat Transformation," held in the capital, Ethiopian Agricultural Transformation Institute Director-General Mandefro Nigussie noted that the nation has successfully transitioned to a new chapter of growth.

The documentary, meticulously crafted by Ethiopian filmmakers based in Los Angeles, California, offers a sweeping visual narrative of Ethiopia's successful endeavor to modernize the agricultural sector and secure its food future.

Focused on the "Wheat Revolution" unfolding across the Oromia, Afar, and Amhara regions, the film captures the profound human spirit driving this change. It weaves together breathtaking landscapes with the intimate stories of farmers embracing cutting-edge technology, tracing the journey of the grain from vast emerald fields to vibrant urban markets.

The Director-General noted that Ethiopia remained tethered to foreign wheat imports for decades. However, a bold national strategy -- spearheaded by the vision of the current administration, has effectively rewritten that history.

"Our success is rooted in the disciplined execution of cluster farming, which has exponentially boosted productivity," Mandefro explained.

"By reclaiming acidic soils with lime treatments and transforming marshy highlands through sophisticated drainage technologies, we have unlocked lands once thought unproductive."

The expansion of summer irrigation has been a cornerstone of this metamorphosis. By cultivating hundreds of thousands of hectares during the dry season, Ethiopia has not only secured its domestic supply but has now positioned itself as a burgeoning exporter of wheat to the global market.

On the occasion, Bill Gates Foundation Advocacy and Communications Deputy Director, Abebe Alemayehu, shared his profound reflections on this journey.

"In recent years, Ethiopia has embarked on a magnificent odyssey fueled by resilience and the conviction that a nation's destiny must be shaped by its own people."

Where many predicted a future of dependency, he added, Ethiopia chose a different path--one of innovation and self-reliance.

He further emphasized that the transformation is visible in the sheer scale of the land now under cultivation. Wheat farming, once confined to the rain-fed highlands, has descended into the lowlands through massive irrigation projects, utilizing modern inputs to achieve record-breaking yields.

International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center at (CIMMYT) representative, Adefris Teklewold lauded the country's effectiveness in creating new opportunities for smallholder farmers.

Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) Program Officer, Ayele Gebre-Amlak, described the film as a window into a "national transition" that transcends mere agriculture.

African Development Bank Group Senior Macroeconomist, Admit Zerihun, added that the story is one of leadership and strategic partnership.

"This documentary tells a powerful story of vision and national commitment. It shows how Ethiopia turned aspiration into action, proving what is possible when policy is backed by perseverance."

The film serves as a vital historical record, intended to inspire the next generation of Ethiopians to view agriculture not just as a means of survival, but as a sophisticated and prestigious pillar of national pride.

The premiere drew a distinguished audience, including high-ranking government officials, ambassadors, and development partners.