Kenya: Authorities Open Probe Into Multiple Suicide Deaths in Different Parts of the Country Reported This Week

Nairobi — Police have reported a series of suspected suicide deaths in four counties, with investigations opened and post-mortem examinations pending, according to incident reports filed on Dec. 16, 2025.

In Siaya County, officers responded to a report from the assistant chief of Masumbi sub-location, of a suicide in Ojalo village at about 8:15 a.m. Police said they found the body of a 35-year-old woman, hanging from a tree with a sisal rope around her neck.

Investigators established that deceased was the wife of Joseph Owino and was discovered at about 6 a.m. by the husband's brother, as he went to the toilet.

"There was no suicide note which was recovered from the scene," the police report said adding that there were no visible physical injuries.

The scene was processed by crime scene investigators, and the body was moved to Siaya Referral Hospital morgue to await an autopsy.

In Elgeyo Marakwet County, police said they followed up on a report involving an abandoned motor vehicle whose owner, Jonah Kemboi Yator, a 35-year-old man, was later found dead on a nearby farm about one kilometer north of Chebororwa Police Station.

Officers said Yator was found hanging from a tree using a manila rope. Police reported that it was established he had family issues that had caused depression.

The body had no visible injuries and was taken to Eldoret Referral Hospital mortuary pending an autopsy. The case is being handled by Chebororwa Police Station.

In Nyamira County, police said they received a report at 12:43 p.m. from Kevin Nyakoe, the assistant chief of Bokiambori sub-location, of a suicide in Nyandochoebere village, West Mugirango location, about nine kilometers west of Nyamaiya Police Station.

Officers and detectives said they found the body of Hezron Kebati, a 19-year-old man, hanging outside his mother Anna Moraa Kebati's kitchen.

Police said an improvised rope made from a mosquito net had been tied to a terrace. No suicide note was recovered.

The body was taken to Nyamira Referral Hospital morgue, and investigators said more details would follow.

In Kisumu County, police said an assistant chief reported that Joshua Odhiambo, a 62-year-old man, was found hanging inside his house in Nyakach sub-county, Pap Onditi area.

Police and detectives who visited the scene confirmed him dead.

Officers said no suicide note was left. The body was moved to Pap Onditi Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem examination, and an inquest file was opened.

Police said investigations into the circumstances surrounding the deaths are ongoing.