Kenya: Ngong Road Flyover to Offer More Than a Smooth Commute, Transforming Life in Dagoretti

Nairobi — Sharon Achieng', a teacher living in Ng'ando, Dagoretti South, says the new Ngong Road flyover represents more than just faster travel; it signals opportunity and growth for the entire neighbourhood.

"Before, there was traffic when it reached this corner (referring to the junction mall corner); I had to stand for a long time. I got tired of that traffic," Sharon recalls.

"Now this will be okay, because it will be a little easier. Some will pass above, some below. Even goods will reach Ngong, and I see things being built here. Foreigners will like visiting, and there will be many visitors."

The 90 per cent-complete flyover at Junction Mall is a major milestone in Nairobi's long-term plan to modernise transport infrastructure in the South-Western corridor.

Pablo Acosta, Project Director of Centurion Construction, which is handling the project, confirmed that significant progress has been made.

"As of the moment, the progress is going very well. We have completed the steel structure erection. We completed this job at night to minimise the traffic impact for motor vehicles," Acosta said.

He explained that the remaining works include the concrete deck, ramp to embankment, pedestrian and bicycle lanes, street lighting, and urban landscaping.

Night work allows construction to continue while reducing daytime traffic disruption. "If we did this during the day, it would cause too much disruption," he said.

Engineer Wilfred Oginga of the Kenya Urban Roads Authority highlighted the scale of the project.

"This project is funded by the Spanish government to the tune of 225 million Euros, approximately Ksh 3.8 billion. The viaduct is 450 metres long with two lanes in each direction. Including the inbound and outbound approaches, the total length is about 820 metres," he explained.

The expansion is part of a broader phased redevelopment of Ngong Road, with earlier sections funded by the Japanese government and Phase III, where the flyover sits, funded by the Government of Kenya.

Once complete, the flyover is expected to cut commute times from Ngong Town to Nairobi's Central Business District from two hours to just 25 minutes.

More than that, it will open up Dagoretti and the surrounding areas to commerce, tourism, and new urban development, creating jobs and attracting investment.

Sharon and other residents see the flyover as more than asphalt and concrete; it stands as a gateway to opportunity, promising safer, faster commutes, new business prospects, and a future where Nairobi's South-Western corridor thrives as a connected and vibrant community.