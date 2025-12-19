Uganda: Electoral Commission Starts Issuing Voter Location Slips, Reassures On Biometric Kits

Kampala, Uganda — Uganda's Electoral Commission has started the countdown to the 2026 General Elections by commencing the exercise of issuing Voter Location Slips (VLS) to voters across the country and also demonstrating to stakeholders, including the media, how the Biometric Voter Verification System (BVVS) will operate.

"The Electoral Commission has commenced the exercise of issuing Voter Location Slips (VLS) to voters across the country to enable them to conveniently locate their respective polling stations on polling day. The issuance exercise commenced on 15th December 2025, and will be concluded on 13th January 2026," said Justice Byabakama Mugenyi Simon, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, at a briefing of stakeholders.

He said the VLS will be issued at each parish or ward across the country, as per the schedule issued by the respective area supervisor.

The VLS is a response by the Electoral Commission to complaints raised in the past elections, where some voters reported difficulty in locating their polling stations. It bears the particulars of a voter, namely: photograph, names, date of birth, and location (district/city, constituency, sub county, parish, and polling station).

The VLS also bears a unique barcode which will be read by the Biometric Voter Verification machines which will be deployed at all polling stations across the country.

"I wish to emphasise that this Voter location slip (VLS) is free of charge and should only be picked up by the voter in person from the Parish/Ward Supervisor who is an employee of the Commission. Voters are further advised to carefully secure their Voter Location Slips, so that the barcode is not tampered with and please note that only a person whose particulars appear on the Polling Day Register will be issued a VLS during this issuance exercise," the EC boss said.

Biometric Voter Verification Kit (BVVK)

Byabakama revealed that the Electoral Commission has acquired 109,142 Biometric Voter Verification Kits (BVVK) which will be deployed for the 2025/2026 General Elections as a measure aimed at improving the management and conduct of elections through authentication of voter identity.

"The BVVK basically uses fingerprints and facial recognition to match voter details, which will help the presiding officer to confirm the identity of the voter as being the one on the voters register of that particular polling station," he said.

He added that the system will enable the Commission to ensure that only registered persons vote during the elections and that such persons do not vote more than once for the same election.

The Commission is currently training officials who will operate the kits during the elections, from the national level to the polling station level.

The BVVK has been demonstrated this week to stakeholders, including media and Members of Parliament.

"The Electoral Commission appeals to Ugandans to embrace the BVVK in our upcoming elections as it is intended to improve the quality and integrity of the electoral process. The Commission assures the voters of the secrecy of their votes as no one can tell who another voted for," said teh EC Boss Byabakama.

A COMPLETE GUIDE TO THE BIOMETRIC VOTER VERIFICATION KIT & VOTING PROCEDURE

1.1 What is a BVVK?

The Biometric Voter Verification Kit (BVVK) is an electronic portable handheld device used to confirm a voter's identity by comparing their physical characteristics (biometrics) such as fingerprints and facial features to a pre-existing voter database.

1.2 Why Use the BVVK?

The purpose of deploying the BVVK is to confirm that someone is an eligible voter. It is intended to ensure the One-Man/Woman-One Vote principle. The Electoral Commission (EC) introduced the BVVKs during the 2016 General Elections to improve the integrity, accuracy, security, efficiency, and credibility of electoral services by verifying voter identity to ensure that only eligible voters actually vote. The EC has acquired a total of 109,142 improved kits to be deployed for the 2025/2026 General Elections, incorporating additional features.

1.3 What is to be Verified?

To meet the mandatory requirement for verifying each voter through a biometric verification machine before being issued with a ballot paper at each polling station. The kit is capable of fingerprint and facial recognition. The kit also validates casted ballot papers to identify stuffed or fake ballots.

2.0 OPENING OF THE POLLING STATION

Before opening the polling station, the BVVK is used during the following steps:

2.1 Assignment of the BVVK

The first step before opening of the polling station is to assign the BVVK to the polling station. This is done by scanning the voters register Quick Response (QR) code The details of the polling station will then appear on the machine.

2.2 Verification of Officials

The BVVK Operator and Presiding Officer must each scan their National IDs or Voter Location Slips (VLS) and verify their fingerprints to be able to use the machine at the polling station. In case the fingerprints are not available or are of low quality then their faces will be verified.

It should be noted that the machine can only scan original National IDs and VLSs but in both their absence the Voter Register at each polling station will be referenced and the corresponding QR code on the voter's register shall be used.

2.3 Ballot Assignment

Through the Ballot Assignment menu, the BVVK operator then scans each of the ballot paper booklets QR codes for the categories to be voted for at the polling station for the kit to be able to recognize them during the polling process. In doing this the kit will be able to recognize these ballot papers, and not any others say from another polling station.

3.0 OPENING OF THE POLLS

The law provides under S.141(5) of the LGA (as amended) that voting will not commence at any polling station unless there are at least ten (10) voters to witness the opening of the polls.

3.1 Verifying of Witnesses

Under Capture Witnesses Details, all ten witnesses must have their National IDs scanned and fingerprints or faces captured as was the case with the officials. You verify the voters one by one until all ten (10) witness slots are filled. This is in addition to marking their names with an asterisk on the voters register as of old. After this it will now be possible to open the polls.

4.0 VOTER VERIFICATION AND BALLOT ISSUING

Biometric verification is mandatory and therefore no voter will be allowed to vote without having thier fingerprints or faces verified.

4.1 Voter Verification

Starting with the National ID or VLS or the QR code on the voter's register (as the case may be), the voter's fingerprints or in their absence their face will then be verified to ascertain their eligibility to vote.

4.2.1 Ballot Paper Scanning

The BVVK Operator will at this stage select the ballot type on the screen of the kit, for example Scan Presidential Ballot. S/he will then scan the QR code of one ballot paper from the ballot paper booklet of that category, which will be carefully plucked out and then issued to the voter. S/he will later proceed to the other categories and follow the same procedure. A similar process will be undertaken for all rounds of elections.

4.2.2 Ballot Paper Issuing

Please note that all three ballot papers will be issued at the Presiding Officer's table (Table 1). This is because it is at this table that the BVVK will be used to verify voters. But apart from the Presidential or Chairperson's ballot (as the case may be) which will be issued openly to the voter, the other two ballots will be handed to them in a pouch to avoid voters casting them in the wrong transparent ballot boxes.

It should also be noted that the polling assistants who have previously been issuing ballot papers for Directly Elected MP (or Councillor) and then Woman MP (or Councillor) at the second and third table respectively, will now instead guide voters on which ballot paper to cast at those places and how to tick them.

4.2.3 Secrecy of the Ballot

Whereas every ballot paper is scanned just before being issued out to a voter, there is no connection between the voter and the ballot they cast. This is because the information on verified voters and that on scanned ballot papers is stored under different databases on the machine to ensure the Secrecy of the Vote as required by law. Therefore, voters should not have any worries that their choices at the polling station will be known by anyone.

4.3 Ballot Re-Issuing

In case a voter inadvertently spoils their ballot, the law under S.54 of the PEA (as amended) allows them to be issued with another ballot paper. However, in addition to the old procedure, the voter's ID or VLS or their QR code on the register will be re-scanned and biometrics taken. The spoilt ballot paper will then be scanned for cancellation in the system

(kit) before a new one is scanned for replacement.

5.0 CLOSURE OF POLLS

When all voters who were in the queue by 4pm have cast their votes, the officials will then close the polls. The Presiding Officer and (or) BVVK Operator will select CLOSE POLLS and follow the prompts the way they did under section 2.2 to close the polling on the kit.

6.0 POST BALLOT VERIFICATION

After the closure of polls, all cast ballots will be verified by scanning each of their QR codes to ascertain that they were legitimately issued at that particular polling station (under the One-Man/Woman-One-Vote principle and therefore genuine before sorting and counting commences.

6.1 Procedure for Ballot Verification

The Presiding Officer will pour the contents (ballots) of a given transparent ballot box (one category at a go, viz; presidential, direct MP or woman MP or otherwise) onto the polythene sheet. Together with the BVVK operator and other polling assistants they will then scan each of the ballots to establish their authenticity. After scanning the first category, the ballots will first be returned to the box before counting so the other category(ies) is/are scanned.

Any unverifiable ballots that could find their way into the ballot box(es) will be put aside as they will be a product of ballot stuffing and (or) multiple voting. This will then be recorded in the Official Report Book (ORB) as part of the incidents at the polling station.

The ballot verification will be witnessed by the polling officials and candidates' agents inside the polling station as well as the rest of the voters and observers outside the cordoning tape. On completion of this procedure, the officials will authenticate and exit. Counting of the votes will then commence following the usual procedures.

7.0 SCANNING OF DR FORMS & ACCOUNTABILITY OF BALLOT PAPERS

After the results have been filled into the Results Declaration (DR) forms and the latter have been authenticated, the officials shall then scan the forms and also take pictures of the same for submission on the BVVK. This will work as backup for the Returning Officers to validate through comparison with the results physically submitted to the tally centre especially in case some results are contested.

The completed Accountability of Ballot Papers (ABP) shall also be scanned and also take pictures of the same for submission on the BVVK.

8.0 CLOSURE OF ELECTION ROUND

At the end of all the foregoing, the Presiding Officer will officially close the election round. This will be done by the officials selecting CLOSE ELECTION on the BVVK and then authenticating their details the same way it was done under section 2.2. The election round will then be considered CLOSED.