Central Africa: North Kivu - Provincial Assembly Receives Material Support From Monusco to Strengthen Its Functioning

press release

The Provincial Assembly of North Kivu has received a donation of computer equipment and office supplies from MONUSCO. This initiative is part of a Quick Impact Project (QIP) implemented by the Mission's Political Affairs Section, in partnership with the Collective of Women's Associations for Development (CAFED).

Equipment for the Provincial Assembly's functioning

The batch delivered on December 17, 2025, includes about twenty laptops, printers, servers, conference tables, chairs, cabinets, and various accessories necessary for the institution's functioning. This equipment aims to strengthen the operational capacity of the Provincial Assembly, which was forced to relocate from Goma to Beni following Goma's capture by AFC/M23 in January 2025. Since its installation in Beni, the institution has faced significant financial constraints affecting its effectiveness.

Promoting inclusion and women's participation

"We are so satisfied with this project and we hope the Assembly makes good use of it for the benefit of the population. We thank MONUSCO for strengthening women's participation in the social and political life of our province," stated Sandra Kang, member of the Collective of Women's Associations for Development (CAFED).

Support praised by provincial authorities

"This gesture comes at a particularly difficult time in our institutional history. On behalf of the Provincial Assembly of North Kivu, I renew our sincere thanks to MONUSCO," affirmed Robert Seninga, president of the Provincial Assembly.

Abdourahmane Ganda, head of MONUSCO's sub-office in Beni, explained that the Mission was supporting the government's efforts in seeking peace and stabilizing the country, particularly in the current context, and supporting the population of North Kivu.

A concrete contribution to the institution's activities

Valued at $50,000 USD, this project constitutes a concrete contribution to the Provincial Assembly's functioning. The handover ceremony took place in Beni in the presence of several civil and military authorities, as well as provincial deputies.