Congo-Kinshasa: Ituri - Displaced Persons and Fardc Commend Nepalese Blue Helmets' Action for Civilian Protection

press release

The Fataki military base, located nearly 90 kilometers north of Bunia, recently hosted a United Nations medal ceremony honoring MONUSCO's Nepalese Blue Helmets. This distinction, awarded after one year of service, recognizes their commitment to peace and civilian protection in an area persistently affected by insecurity.

On this occasion, 576 peacekeepers were honored, including Dr. Dipsana Bista, who indicated that the Nepalese contingent had carried out more than 627 medical evacuations since the beginning of the year, benefiting injured civilians and military personnel.

"We are proud to have been able to save lives and provide emergency medical assistance to injured community members. We have provided aid to people affected by violence, stabilizing their health before evacuating them from Djaiba, Lodha, and Fataki to Bunia, whether they were civilians or FARDC soldiers wounded at the front," she explained, also emphasizing the contingent's pride in serving within MONUSCO and representing Nepal.

Support praised by authorities and displaced persons

Local authorities, the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo, and internally displaced persons unanimously praised the Nepalese contingent's action. General Antoine David Mushimba, commander of the 32nd military region, highlighted the impact of this presence on the security situation in the area.

"Without this contingent, there would have been numerous casualties and significant damage, particularly in displacement sites and along National Highway 27. Their action has benefited not only the displaced but also the populations of Fataki, both operationally and economically. They have played a major role in civilian protection. The population should recognize MONUSCO's contribution and welcome its presence here. Personally, I owe my life to MONUSCO," he declared.

Operational actions supporting civilian protection

Deployed in Bunia, Fataki, Jina, and recently in Amee, the Nepalese Blue Helmets contribute to improved security through regular patrols, protection operations, and quick impact projects. These initiatives include bridge construction, road rehabilitation, and installation of public lighting in displacement sites, fostering the gradual resumption of economic and educational activities in several localities.

Safari Malo, president of the Lodha displacement site, also testified to the impact of this security presence. "They have never abandoned us. The Nepalese soldiers intervene each time the Lodha site is attacked, even though we are located about four kilometers from their base. Their presence reassures us. The installation of lighting in the site has helped reduce militia attacks," he affirmed.

Over one year, the Nepalese contingent has implemented four community projects, benefiting more than 25,000 people, and facilitated intercommunity dialogues aimed at easing local tensions. Their humanitarian commitment has also been demonstrated through free medical campaigns and escorting graduating students during official exams.

The event took place on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, in the presence of MONUSCO Bunia office chief Josiah Obat, Force Northern Sector commander General Saif, and the FARDC 32nd military region commander. It concluded with Nepalese cultural performances, symbolizing fraternity and solidarity between peoples.