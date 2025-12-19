Congo-Kinshasa: North Kivu - Beni Adopts Its First Local Security Plan With Monusco Support

press release

The territory of Beni has reached an important milestone in strengthening its security governance with the adoption of its very first Local Security Plan (LSP). This strategic document was validated following a three-day workshop organized from December 9 to 11, 2025, with support from MONUSCO's Civil Affairs Section in Beni. It aims to improve civilian protection and strengthen coordination of security actions in an area facing persistent challenges.

An inclusive and participatory process

Meeting for three days, 75 local actors contributed to validating the plan, including the mayors of the five communes of Oicha, Mangina, Kyondo, Bulongo, and Lume, chiefdom and sector leaders, representatives from the National Intelligence Agency (ANR), as well as civil society members. Discussions focused on security governance principles, the role of Local Security Committees (LSC) and Local Proximity Security Committees (LPSC), updating threats, and identifying strategies adapted to the local context.

Supervised by North Kivu territorial administration inspectors, the validated LSP will now serve as a reference for developing and implementing the territory's Local Development Plan (LDP). With a three-year duration, it provides a framework for responding to identified security challenges.

Strengthening local capacities

Alongside the workshop, specific training was provided to LSC secretaries on report writing, to improve the quality of information transmitted to competent authorities and facilitate evidence-based decision-making. "Report quality is essential to enable appropriate responses," the organizers emphasized.

At the opening of the proceedings, Adam Salami, Coordinator of MONUSCO's Civil Affairs Section in Beni, stressed the importance of collective involvement: "All local actors are called to invest themselves, individually and collectively, alongside the State, to improve security in the territory of Beni and strengthen civilian protection."

An unprecedented tool for the territory of Beni

The first document of its kind developed for the territory of Beni, the Local Security Plan identifies eight major issues, including persistent ADF activism, land conflicts, deteriorating road infrastructure, armed robberies, and other forms of crime. "This Local Security Plan constitutes a roadmap that defines actions to be undertaken over a three-year period to improve the security situation in the area," Adam Salami specified.

Territorial authorities, including Colonel Marcel Kalonji Shalunga, Assistant Administrator of the territory of Beni, praised MONUSCO's support to the Congolese government and expressed their commitment to ensuring effective ownership of this plan.