Malawi: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Named Philanthropist of the Year At Zikomo Africa Awards

18 December 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has been honoured as Philanthropist of the Year at the prestigious Zikomo Africa Awards, held Wednesday night in Tanzania, in recognition of his remarkable contributions to community development across Africa.

Bushiri, through the Goshen City Trust and the Shepherd Bushiri Foundation, has invested over K5.8 billion this year alone in initiatives ranging from education and healthcare to poverty alleviation. This award follows his recent recognition with the Maso Humanitarian Award, cementing his reputation as one of the continent's leading philanthropists.

In his acceptance speech, Bushiri pledged to continue supporting communities in 2026, expressing gratitude to everyone who voted and acknowledged the role of collective effort in driving social impact.

Malawi also shone brightly in the music categories. Amapiano sensation Temwah was named Artist of the Year, marking her second Zikomo Africa Award after winning Best Rising Star in 2024. Meanwhile, Emmie Deebo, known for her hit song Chilipo, took home the award for Best Female Artist, Southern Africa, further highlighting Malawi's growing influence in the continental music scene.

The night celebrated African talent and leadership, showcasing Malawians as both cultural and humanitarian trailblazers on the international stage.

