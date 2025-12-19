Uganda: General Mbadi Passes Out 2,000 Special Police Constables

18 December 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Fahad Masereka

The Minister of State for Trade, General Wilson Mbadi, has commissioned 2,066 Special Police Constables (SPCs) in Kasese, tasking them with safeguarding the electoral process ahead of the 2026 General Elections.

The recruits completed a two-week intensive training programme covering basic policing skills, discipline, and key legal frameworks, including selected Acts of Parliament relevant to election security and public order.

Following the pass-out ceremony, the SPCs will return to their communities and remain on standby for deployment by District Police Commanders as election activities intensify.

Gen Mbadi, a former Chief of Defence Forces, urged the recruits to uphold discipline, neutrality, and professionalism.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"You have been recruited to serve the country at a critical time. Uphold discipline, professionalism and commitment. Your conduct will determine public trust in the electoral process," he said, emphasizing their role in creating a peaceful environment where every Ugandan can exercise their democratic rights without fear or intimidation.

The State Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Hon. Godfrey Kabyanga, highlighted the recruitment as an opportunity for youth to contribute positively to nation-building rather than engaging in criminal activities.

"This should be a lesson to groups engaged in barbaric acts such as panga-wielding attacks. Instead of engaging in crime, they should join lawful forces and contribute positively to nation-building," he said.

Kasese Resident District Commissioner Lt. Joe Walusimbi warned the recruits against indiscipline, noting that any misconduct would attract serious consequences, including court martial where applicable.

Speaking on behalf of the new constables, Stephen Kule pledged commitment to peace, security, and close cooperation with other security agencies to prevent crime and protect lives and property.

The deployment of the SPCs is part of broader government and security preparations to strengthen election readiness and maintain law and order throughout the 2026 electoral period.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.