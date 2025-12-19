Uganda: General Mbadi Passes Out 2,000 Special Police Constables

The Minister of State for Trade, General Wilson Mbadi, has commissioned 2,066 Special Police Constables (SPCs) in Kasese, tasking them with safeguarding the electoral process ahead of the 2026 General Elections.

The recruits completed a two-week intensive training programme covering basic policing skills, discipline, and key legal frameworks, including selected Acts of Parliament relevant to election security and public order.

Following the pass-out ceremony, the SPCs will return to their communities and remain on standby for deployment by District Police Commanders as election activities intensify.

Gen Mbadi, a former Chief of Defence Forces, urged the recruits to uphold discipline, neutrality, and professionalism.

"You have been recruited to serve the country at a critical time. Uphold discipline, professionalism and commitment. Your conduct will determine public trust in the electoral process," he said, emphasizing their role in creating a peaceful environment where every Ugandan can exercise their democratic rights without fear or intimidation.

The State Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Hon. Godfrey Kabyanga, highlighted the recruitment as an opportunity for youth to contribute positively to nation-building rather than engaging in criminal activities.

"This should be a lesson to groups engaged in barbaric acts such as panga-wielding attacks. Instead of engaging in crime, they should join lawful forces and contribute positively to nation-building," he said.

Kasese Resident District Commissioner Lt. Joe Walusimbi warned the recruits against indiscipline, noting that any misconduct would attract serious consequences, including court martial where applicable.

Speaking on behalf of the new constables, Stephen Kule pledged commitment to peace, security, and close cooperation with other security agencies to prevent crime and protect lives and property.

The deployment of the SPCs is part of broader government and security preparations to strengthen election readiness and maintain law and order throughout the 2026 electoral period.