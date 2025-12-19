Uganda: UPDF, Police Step Up Community Outreach in Entebbe Ahead of Tarehe Sita

The Uganda People's Defence Forces Special Forces Command, working with the UPDF Air Force and the Uganda Police Force, have carried out a series of community outreach activities in Entebbe and neighbouring areas as preparations begin for the 45th Tarehe Sita anniversary due in February 2026.

The activities covered Kigungu, Kasenyi, Kitoro Town, Entebbe Central Market and Abaita Ababiri, and included sanitation exercises as well as free medical services.

The outreach was aimed at improving community welfare while strengthening relations between the security forces and civilians.

Speaking during the exercise, the Special Forces Command Director of Political Commissariat, Col Moses Musinguzi, said the initiative reflected the UPDF's commitment to serving the population and recognising the sacrifices made during the liberation struggle.

"These activities are intended to strengthen the strategic bond between civilians and the armed forces, while reminding us of the sacrifices that laid the foundation for peace, stability and development in our country," Musinguzi said.

Joint teams from the UPDF, Air Force and Police conducted clean-up exercises in public spaces, focusing on improving hygiene, environmental cleanliness and public health in high-traffic community areas such as markets and trading centres.

Free medical camps were also set up in Kigungu and Kasenyi, where residents accessed consultations, testing and treatment.

The outreach drew large numbers of people, highlighting continued demand for accessible healthcare services.

At the Kasenyi medical camp, the Commandant of the VVIP Training School, Major Samson Mucunguzi, said the turnout exceeded expectations.

"Despite the rain and the late hours, more than 450 people have already received medical services, and more residents are still coming in," he said.

The outreach activities form part of nationwide engagements marking 45 years since Tarehe Sita, commemorated annually on February 6 to remember the launch of the armed struggle in 1981 by the National Resistance Army led by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

This year's Tarehe Sita celebrations will be held at the National Teachers College grounds in Kabale, Kigezi Sub-region, under the theme: Defending the Gains of the Revolution and Honouring the Sacrifice of the Freedom Fighters: A Call for National Unity, Peace and Socio-Economic Transformation.