Namibia: Drones and Live-Streaming to Curb Road Accidents - Nekundi Reveals Namibia's Multi-Pronged Traffic Safety Strategy

Minister of works and transport Veikko Nekundi says his ministry will roll out live-streaming cameras at blind spots and deploy drones as part of a broader strategy to reduce road accidents in Namibia.

Speaking to The Namibian in an exclusive interview on Tuesday, Nekundi said his ministry, in collaboration with the relevant stakeholders, is adopting a multi-pronged approach to address the country's persistently high road fatality rate.

He said a 2023 accident report highlighted that speeding, reckless driving, particularly dangerous overtaking, fatigue and driver distraction remain the leading causes of road crashes in Namibia.

"The Ministry of Works and Transport, in conjunction with relevant stakeholders, is employing a multiple approach to address the high level of accidents on our roads," Nekundi said.

"Among these measures are the installation of live-streaming cameras at blind spots, the use of dash cams, the deployment of drones, as well as strengthening driving schools and making formal driver training mandatory," he said.

Nekundi said the drones will be operated by law-enforcement officers who are trained in drone operations.

He said the stakeholders are working out the operational approaches.

The minister said driving schools and instructors will first be accredited, while applicants for public driving permits will be required to undergo mandatory defensive driving training.

In addition, Nekundi is expected to launch the animal visibility project at Embumba village at Oshikuku in the Omusati region.

He said the trial phase targets 20 000 domestic animals, adding that only domestic animals will be fitted with reflectors.

ALARM OVER RECKLESS DRIVING

Nekundi also expressed concern about reckless driving, saying impatience and disregard for traffic rules have become entrenched on Namibian roads.

"People are generally restless on the road. Motorists take risks instead of waiting a few seconds. Even at traffic lights drivers hoot before the light turns green," he said.

"At blind spots, motorists knowingly overtake despite the risks involved."

Nekundi pointed to a lack of early road safety education and poor role modelling by parents as contributing factors.

"One of the reasons accidents are not reducing, despite repeated awareness campaigns, is that we are not educating people early enough at pre-primary and primary levels.

"Secondly, parents often drive recklessly in front of their children, especially around schools and sport events. That behaviour becomes entrenched and generational," the minister said.

On traffic enforcement, Nekundi acknowledged capacity constraints but expressed optimism that the planned interventions would yield results.

He said the sector requires comprehensive legal and administrative reform.

"The entire public transport sector needs adjustment from both a legal and management perspective. We expect better results next year once the bill, regulations and stakeholder consultations are finalised," he said.

Nekundi said he remains confident that, with collective effort, Namibia's roads will be significantly safer by the end of next year.

According to statistics from the Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund, 3 126 road accidents were recorded countrywide between 1 January and this past Sunday.

During the same period, 5 111 injuries and 488 deaths were reported.

Police traffic law enforcement directorate head commissioner Petrus Swartz says 487 traffic officers are currently deployed on national roads countrywide.

"Together with the Roads Authority and local authorities, we believe this number [of officers] is sufficient to perform their duties countrywide," he says.

Swartz says the officers will be focusing on accident-prone areas.

"We have reinforced these areas with additional officers from regions experiencing fewer accidents. This deployment will remain in place until the end of January 2026," he says.

'SLOW DOWN'

He says the leading cause of road accidents remains road users' behaviour.

"Road users are refusing to change their behaviour. They continue overtaking into oncoming traffic, overtaking at blind spots, tailgating, speeding, and there is still the issue of drinking and driving," he says.

Swartz says road accidents increased by 4.2% this year compared to last year, while fatalities rose by 20%. Injuries, however, decreased by 1.8%.

"I urge road users to slow down, never drink and drive, respect road signs, wear seatbelts at all times and stay alert. Fatigue and distraction are silent killers," he says.

"Ensure your vehicle is roadworthy before embarking on any journey, including checking the tyres, as we are recording more accidents caused by tyre bursts.

"Do not overload your vehicle, respect seating capacity and gross vehicle mass. Be patient, avoid tailgating, and do not engage in road rage. Prioritise your safety, responsibility on the road is non-negotiable," he says.

At a Swapo central committee meeting on Saturday, president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah appealed to motorists to exercise caution on the country's roads during the holiday period, warning against reckless behaviour and retaliatory driving.

"If a driver misbehaves on a public road, do not respond with more misbehaviour, as the outcome could be serious or fatal," she said.

The president urged road users to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy, to obey traffic rules and regulations, and to exercise restraint at all times.

"This will save lives and protect property," she said.

There have been several fatal road accidents in Namibia recently, with significant incidents, including a crash near Otjiwarongo killing four people, and another in the Oshikoto region earlier this month.

