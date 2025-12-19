Africa: President Nandi-Ndaitwah Ranks Third Among Africa's Most Powerful Women On Forbes

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has been ranked third among Africa's most powerful women by Forbes, placing her alongside influential leaders shaping politics, economies and societies worldwide.

American-based magazine Forbes ranks people and organisations around the world on a variety of categories, ranging from the wealthiest and most influential.

South Africa's chief executive of the FirstRand Group, Mary Vilakazi, has been ranked the most powerful woman in Africa, followed by the Democratic Republic of Congo's first female prime minister, Judith Tuluka.

In the world, Nandi-Ndaitwah ranks 79th among other influential leaders such as European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde and Japan's prime minister, Sanae Takaichi.

According to Forbes, Nandi-Ndaitwah is known for her background in politics and held significant roles including Namibia's vice president and minister of foreign affairs and environment.

She was sworn in as Namibia's first female president on 21 March and has since moved to stabilise national policies and reduce public debt.

The Forbes 22nd annual list is determined by four key measures including money, media, impact and spheres of influence, according to the website.

For political leaders, factors such as gross domestic products and populations were considered.

The list highlights leaders who continue to break barriers and exert influence despite global challenges that have disproportionately affected women.

Presidency spokesperson Jonas Mbambo says while recognition is never the goal of public service, it is encouraging to see the work being done under president Nandi-Ndaitwah's leadership resonate beyond the continent.

"It speaks to her steady hand, her principled approach to governance and her determination to drive Namibia's development at home and on the global stage," he says.

He says the recognition reflects Namibia's growing voice in world affairs and its steady progress in building inclusive leadership by elevating women into key decision-making roles.

Mbambo adds that the president will remain focused on her mandates to govern with integrity, and deliver real socio-economic progress.

"The president will continue to champion the country's values and interests in every arena, while pressing on with the hard work still to be done. At the same time, we are clear-eyed that a lot of work lies ahead," says Mbambo.

