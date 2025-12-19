Rwanda: Climate Threats Spur New Push to Safeguard Food Production

The Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources, Telesphore Ndabamenye, has outlined measures the government is rolling out to protect food production from the growing impact of climate change, with irrigation, research and farmer education at the centre of the strategy.

The minister was speaking during a plenary session of the National Consultative Forum of Political Organisations (NFPO) held on Thursday, December 18 at the Forum's headquarters in Kigali. Discussions focused on national policies to boost crop and livestock production, progress registered so far, and lingering challenges.

Ndabamenye cited climate change, particularly recurrent droughts as a major obstacle to increasing food output. He referenced recent cases in Kayonza District, Eastern Province, where prolonged dry spells led to crop losses and food shortages among some households.

"Climate change is not a challenge for Rwanda alone; it is a global problem, although its effects differ from one country to another," he said. "We already have measures in place, but the priority is to accelerate and scale them up."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

ALSO READ: Over 20,000 drought-hit families get food relief

Irrigation at the centre

The minister stressed that crop productivity depends less on rainfall than on reliable access to water, describing irrigation as a non-negotiable solution to drought-related food insecurity.

Irrigation programmes are already underway in drought-prone districts such as Kayonza, Nyagatare and Kirehe, where projects are expanding the area under irrigation.

"The first priority is to ensure farmers use irrigation wherever water is available," he said.

ALSO READ: Rwf111bn irrigation boost targets drought-hit Kirehe District

Beyond infrastructure, Ndabamenye highlighted the role of research in developing early-maturing and climate-resilient crop varieties. He noted that shifting from maize varieties that mature in four months to those ready in three and a half months can significantly reduce climate-related risks.

The third pillar, he said, is strengthening farmer awareness so irrigation becomes a routine farming practice rather than an emergency response. While government support continues to ease access to irrigation equipment, he emphasised the need to embed irrigation into farming culture, especially for farmers operating near water sources.

He also stressed the importance of sustained engagement with farmers, including sharing weather forecasts, advising on suitable crop varieties, and updating agronomic practices based on local conditions. This, he said, must go hand in hand with modern technologies to help farmers plant the right crops at the right time.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Climate Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Expanding irrigated land

Ndabamenye acknowledged that mobilising investment for large-scale irrigation takes time but said clear planning and prioritisation remain critical. Irrigation programmes, he added, are prioritised within national climate response plans and supported through government funding and development partners.

Effective irrigation offers a long-term solution by enabling food production that is less dependent on rainfall. Currently, about 75,000 hectares of land are under irrigation nationwide up from 48,500 hectares in 2016/17 with a target of 130,000 hectares by 2029, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources.

Political voices weigh in

Suzanne Mukayijore, a member of the Liberal Party (PL), called for better use of Rwanda's water bodies for irrigation and fish farming, citing lakes in Bugesera District as an underutilised resource.

Leonard Ndajimana, Secretary General of the Centrist Democratic Party (PDC), proposed intercropping drought-tolerant crops such as yams with less resilient ones like beans in drought-prone areas to stabilise food availability during dry spells.

Meanwhile, Deogratias Bizimana Minani of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) urged the establishment of an agricultural bank to provide affordable, tailored financing for farmers. Such an institution, he said, would improve access to irrigation technologies and strengthen long-term resilience to climate change.