Rwanda: The Stars Who Will Miss Afcon 2025 Showdown

The Africa Cup of Nations remains the pinnacle of African football -- a stage where the continent's finest talents unite to chase glory and make history.

However, as the 2025 edition heads to Morocco, several high-profile stars will be notably absent due to injuries, technical decisions, or strategic choices.

These omissions are set to alter team dynamics and reshape the balance of power across the tournament.

Here are the biggest names that could miss the AFCON 2025:

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Cameroon: Onana, Aboubakar, and Zambo Anguissa

Cameroon is among the nations most affected by major absences. Star goalkeeper André Onana and long-serving captain Vincent Aboubakar were both left out of the squad, while Napoli midfielder André-Frank Zambo Anguissa will miss the tournament through injury.

With key figures absent in goal, midfield, and attack, the Indomitable Lions face the challenge of reinventing themselves on all fronts.

Côte d'Ivoire: Pépé and Adingra

Ivory Coast arrives with a refreshed squad but without several notable names. Nicolas Pépé, Simon Adingra, and injured defender Wilfried Singo will all miss the tournament.

These players are capable of individual brilliance, yet they have been omitted in favour of options deemed more compatible with the coach's tactical vision.

Aubameyang a Major Doubt for Gabon

Gabon faces uncertainty surrounding captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is currently sidelined with injury. He is expected to miss the start of the competition and could be unavailable for Gabon's opening match against Cameroon on December 24.

While a return later in the tournament remains possible, his absence weighs heavily on a side that relies on his leadership, experience, and attacking output.

Nigeria: Terem Moffi left out

Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle made the surprise decision not to include OGC Nice forward Teremi Moffi in the final AFCON 2025 squad. The omission raised eyebrows, as Moffi has been a regular feature for the Super Eagles in recent years.

Zimbabwe: Munetsi missing

Zimbabwe will be without influential midfielder Marshall Munetsi, a decision that has sparked confusion and debate among fans and pundits. As a key leader in midfield, his absence represents a significant blow.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Senegal: Injury blow for Ilay Camara

Senegal suffered a last-minute setback with Ilay Camara withdrawing due to injury. His absence is considered a major loss for a squad that was counting on its depth and versatility.

The Africa Cup of Nations has always had the ability to turn absences into opportunities. As established stars watch from the sidelines, new faces will have the chance to step into the spotlight, seize their moment, and leave a lasting mark on AFCON 2025.