South Africa: President Ramaphosa Receives Interim Report of Madlanga Commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa has received the interim report of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference, and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System.

The interim report was presented to the President on Wednesday, 17 December 2025.

The Madlanga Commission was established by President Ramaphosa in July 2025 and is chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga. The Commission was appointed to investigate allegations of criminal conduct, political interference and corruption within South Africa's criminal justice system.

"President Ramaphosa will study the interim report while the Commission, which is in recess, prepares to hear further testimony from new witnesses or persons who have previously testified.

"President Ramaphosa has expressed his appreciation for the interim report as well as his expectation that the Commission will, as part of its terms of reference, refer actions thought to be criminal acts for prosecution," The Presidency said in a statement.

The Commission forms part of government's broader efforts to strengthen the rule of law, restore public confidence in the criminal justice system and ensure accountability where wrongdoing is identified. - SAnews.gov.za