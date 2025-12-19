South Africa: Kruger National Park Implements Gate Quotas to Avoid Overcrowding

The South African National Parks (SANParks) has advised day visitors planning to visit the Kruger National Park (KNP) during the festive season that gate quotas will be in place to prevent overcrowding on the roads and facilities.

"Once daily quotas are reached, only pre-booked visitors will be allowed entry. Queueing will then apply, and access will be dependent on the number of visitors exiting the park. Wild Card members are reminded that they are not exempt from the pre-booking administration fee," SANParks said on Wednesday.

To safeguard entry, visitors are advised to book online ahead of their visit at www.sanparks.org, for which a non-refundable administration fee of R59 for adults and R29 is payable.

This fee is separate from the conservation fee, which remains payable at the gate unless a valid Wild Card is produced.

"Importantly, the quota system does not apply to overnight guests but is specifically relevant to day visitors. Pre-booked day visitors are prioritised at the gate but must arrive within their allocated time slots. Late arrivals will be treated as non-booked and will not receive priority access," SANParks said.

Special attention is therefore drawn to operational times, as it pertains to entry of pre-booked visitors:

Time slot 1: 05.30 to 08:00

Time slot 2: 08:00 to 10:00

Time slot 3: 10:00 onwards

The conservation fee for South African residents, as well as Zimbabwe and Mozambique nationals, is R134 per adult and R67 per child between ages 2 to 11 years.

For nationals of Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries, the conservation fee is R275 per adult and R137 per child.

"The standard conservation fee of R602 for adults and R300 for children applies to all other guests. To this effect, South African identity documents or driver's licences will be required for South Africans, with all other guests having to produce a passport.

"This applies to both drivers and all passengers. Failure to produce valid identification will result in the payment of the standard conservation fee of R602 for adults and R300 for children," SANParks said.

Vehicles without licenCe plates or display of a valid temporary licenCe number will not be allowed to enter or exit the park.

Any vehicle found inside the park without proper plates will be impounded, and the driver will be charged and fined.

Ranger Services, the South African Police Service and the South African National Defence Force will be deployed throughout the festive period to ensure compliance and prevent poaching.

Guests are also reminded of the secure and convenient cash-free payment system applied at the gates (i.e., Paul Kruger, Phabeni, Numbi, Malelane and Crocodile Bridge) as well as fuel stations in the southern part of the park.

This system ensures a smooth and hassle-free entry and exit from the park.

"Visitors are urged to observe the park's rules, which are primarily intended to ensure safe and pleasant experiences. We also urge visitors to make use of the 24-hour emergency number on their entrance permit to report any incidents (013 735 4064 or 076 801 9679).

"By respecting these rules, visitors contribute to the preservation of the park's natural beauty and the safety of all its inhabitants. Visitors are urged to plan their trips and allow sufficient time to enjoy the bush, relax and arrive safely at their destination," SANParks said.