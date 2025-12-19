Sudan, Zimbabwe Move to Upgrade Ties As New Ambassador Presents Credentials

18 December 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudanese Ambassador Ibrahim Al-Sheikh Abdel-Razig Ahmed presented his credentials to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the Presidential Palace in Harare, assuming his role as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Sudan to Zimbabwe.

During the meeting, Ambassador Al-Sheikh conveyed greetings from President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and emphasized Khartoum's commitment to deepening bilateral relations. He also expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa for his warm reception and highlighted the longstanding historical ties between the two nations.

President Mnangagwa welcomed the ambassador, praising Sudan as a resource-rich African nation and reaffirming Zimbabwe's desire to strengthen cooperation in commercial agriculture, investment, education, and health. He also encouraged Sudanese investors to explore the growing opportunities available in Zimbabwe.

