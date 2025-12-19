South Africa: Madlanga Commission Report Lands On Ramaphosa's Desk

President Cyril Ramaphosa receives an interim report from the Madlanga commission looking into crime, corruption and political interference in the justice system.

The Madlanga commission has heard dozens of witnesses since September and collects thousands of pages of evidence while its investigation continues.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has received an interim report from the Madlanga commission, which is investigating serious problems inside South Africa's criminal justice system.

The commission is looking into criminality, political interference and corruption.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says the president will study the interim report while the commission continues with its work.

Magwenya says Ramaphosa has thanked the commission for its work so far. He also expects the commission to refer any actions that appear to be criminal for prosecution.

The commission has been holding hearings since 17 September. Over 45 days, it has heard evidence from 37 witnesses.

One of the hearings was held in private. No further details were given about why that session was closed to the public.

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels says the work has gone beyond formal hearings. The commission has also received information directly from members of the public.

Michaels says 28 walk-in submissions have been received. These are people who came forward on their own to share information.

The commission also received 89 submissions through its hotline. Of these, 45 were found to fall within the commission's scope.

The amount of material collected so far is large. Michaels says the commission's record already includes 8,087 pages of hearing transcripts.

There are also 120 document bundles used during the hearings. These bundles include witness statements and evidence files.

The commission's work is still ongoing, and no final findings have been released yet.