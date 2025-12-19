South Africa: Young Stunna Cancels December Shows After Knee Injury

Sandile Msimango, known as Young Stunna, injured his knee in East London on December 15 due to a promoter's unprofessional conduct.

Msimango cancelled shows in Secunda, Vosloorus, Katlehong, Soweto, Potchefstroom and Kroonstad. Young Stunna's team is working to reschedule performances.

Young Stunna has put his December performance schedule on hold after suffering a knee injury in East London.

The amapiano singer, whose real name is Sandile Msimango, revealed the news on social media. He said he was injured during an incident in East London on December 15.

Sandile said the injury was caused by "unprofessional and negligent conduct" by a local promoter in the city. He is currently receiving medical attention for the knee injury.

The Adiwele vocalist confirmed he will be unable to honour several performances scheduled for later this month. The injury means he must take time off to recover.

The cancelled performances include appearances at multiple venues across the country. These include Gillian Ngoyi Stadium in Secunda, Vosloorus Stadium, Hurricane Lifestyle in Katlehong, Vkulee501 & Skroef28 Homecoming in KwaLichaba, Soweto, CSA Showground in Potchefstroom and Kroonpark Holiday Resort in Kroonstad.

Sandile issued an apology to everyone affected by the sudden cancellations. He said he was particularly sorry to fans who were looking forward to seeing him perform.

"I sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to event organisers, their sponsors, and most importantly, my supporters," he said.

The singer thanked fans for their understanding during this difficult time.

The award-winning artist reassured supporters that his team is working on rescheduling the affected shows. He promised to return to the stage once he has fully recovered from the injury.

"I look forward to making it up to you soon," Sandile said. "Thank you for your patience, love and unwavering support."