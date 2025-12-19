Africa: Sudan's Ambassador Urges AU to Designate RSF Militia Terrorist Group and Lift Sudan's Suspension

Addis Ababa, 18-12-2025 (SUNA) - Sudan's Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union (AU), Al-Zein Ibrahim Hussein, addressed the informal consultative session of the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) on 17 December, briefing member states on the country's political, security, and humanitarian situation.

Ambassador Hussein condemned the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for their October 26 attack on Al-Fashir and subsequent escalations, describing them as a deliberate attempt to derail Sudan's positive political transition. He noted that the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have regained control over most of the country to protect civilians displaced by the RSF's externally backed insurgency.

He highlighted that government ministries are returning to Khartoum, citizens are heading home, and diplomatic missions are preparing to resume operations. Hussein also recalled the February 2025 roadmap announced by President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, which established a civilian-led government under Prime Minister Professor Kamil Al-Tayib Idris with a 22-member technocratic cabinet, ensuring inclusive representation for women and youth.

Detailing RSF violations, he cited killings and attacks on civilians in Babanusa, Al-Khuwai, Kadugli, and Al-Dalang, warning that the militia intends to replicate Al-Fashir atrocities with support from the Abdel-Aziz Al-Hilu Movement. He praised the nationwide solidarity with the Armed Forces and public demonstrations as proof of Sudanese and global rejection of RSF abuses.

Ambassador Hussein urged the African Union to designate the RSF as a terrorist group and called on neighbouring countries to secure borders to prevent weapons and mercenary flows into Sudan. He also requested an AU delegation to visit Sudan to assess the situation firsthand.

He concluded by stressing that Sudan's suspension from AU activities since October 26, 2021, is no longer justified given the civilian government's formation, and called on the Peace and Security Council to lift Resolution 1041. According to the Ambassador, the quickest path to peace is the complete withdrawal of RSF forces from all occupied areas.