Africa: Somalia PM Closes East Africa Defence Chiefs Meeting in Mogadishu

Mogadishu — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Thursday closed the 35th ordinary meeting of East African defence ministers in Mogadishu, hailing the event as a sign of improving security and growing regional confidence in Somalia.

Hosting the high-level meeting in the Somali capital reflects the progress the country has made in peace, stability and reconstruction, Hamza said, adding that it demonstrates trust by regional states in Somalia's recovery.

He warned that the East Africa region continues to face shared security challenges, including terrorism, cross-border crime, maritime insecurity, the impacts of climate change and humanitarian crises, stressing that these threats require coordinated responses based on security cooperation, development and diplomacy.

The prime minister underscored the importance of the Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF) in maintaining regional stability, praising what he described as in-depth discussions and assessments by security experts and defence leaders. He said the talks focused on strengthening planning, budgeting and future strategy for the force.

During the meeting, Somalia formally handed over the chairmanship of the EASF, which it held for a year, to Uganda. The transfer was marked by a ceremonial handover of the EASF flag by a special unit of the Somali National Army.

Somali Defence Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi told delegates that tangible progress had been achieved during Somalia's tenure as chair, noting that outcomes of the meeting would help deepen regional security cooperation.

Hamza thanked participants for their contributions and expressed hope that decisions taken at the meeting would bolster peace and stability across the East African region.