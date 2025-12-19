Sudan: Al-Burhan Returns Home After Talks Affirm Egypt's Support for Sudan's Sovereignty

18 December 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, December 18, 2025 (SUNA) - The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Muawiya Osman Khalid, said President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan, returned home this evening following an official visit to Egypt, where he was received by President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi.

The two leaders held bilateral talks at the Ittihadiya Palace, attended by their respective delegations, reviewing the long-standing historic ties between Sudan and Egypt and ways to strengthen and advance cooperation across all fields.

Al-Burhan expressed deep appreciation for Egypt's firm and unwavering stance in full support of Sudan's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, as well as its unconditional opposition to any threats to Sudan's national security.

The talks directed state institutions in both countries to enhance coordination on shared priority issues, notably water, security, trade, and economic cooperation, in a manner that serves the mutual interests of the two peoples.

In light of regional challenges, the two presidents agreed to activate mechanisms of joint action, including the Joint Defense Agreement. They also reaffirmed their commitment to working with peace partners--particularly within joint efforts involving Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and U.S. President Donald Trump--to advance peace and stability in Sudan, ensure the delivery of humanitarian assistance, and open safe corridors for aid.

The discussions concluded with full convergence of views on all issues addressed.

