South Africa: Four Questioned in DJ Warras Murder - South African News Briefs - December 19, 2025

Four Questioned in DJ Warras Murder

Four people were taken in for questioning in connection with the murder of Warrick Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras, reports EWN. Members of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) conducted a raid at Zambesi House in the CBD, an eight-storey apartment that Warras had been contracted to secure through his company, Imperium Ops. Warras had applied for a protection order against six tenants who allegedly threatened him and his security team. Public Safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku said that four of the six people Warras had applied for protection orders against were taken for questioning by members of JMPD’s tactical response unit. He said that intelligence from tenants pointed to threats linked to a group accused of refusing to pay rent in an attempt to hijack the building.

US Confirms Leo Bozell III as New Ambassador to South Africa

Leo Bozell III has been confirmed as the next US ambassador to South Africa following a party-line vote that saw all Democrats oppose his nomination, reports SABC News. A conservative activist and media critic, Bozell was nominated in March and acknowledged during his confirmation hearing that US-South Africa relations are at a challenging juncture. He has pledged to advance President Donald Trump’s invitation to Afrikaners who, he claims, face unjust racial discrimination, and said he would press South Africa to end its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice over the war in Gaza. Bozell will replace Rubin E. Brigety II, who stepped down in January, and takes up the post at a particularly sensitive moment in bilateral relations.

Court Rules eThekwini Operating 10 Sewage Plants Illegally

Court papers have revealed that the eThekwini Municipality is operating 10 wastewater treatment works without valid licences, reports EWN. The KwaZulu-Natal High Court ruled that this violates several environmental laws. A court found that the municipality failed to properly manage sewage spills into rivers and the ocean, resulting in persistently high E. coli levels that led to beach closures and damage to local businesses. The application was brought by the Democratic Alliance, which blamed the city’s failure to operate and maintain its wastewater plants for the pollution. The judgment said that the licences for 10 treatment works had expired and that the municipality provided no evidence of extensions or exemptions, rejecting its claim that authorities had allowed continued operations without formal approval.

