Uganda: Police Defend Security Measures Amid Escalating Tensions At NUP Campaign Rallies

The Director of the Chief Political Commissariat, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Ubaldo Bamunoba has defended police conduct during ongoing political campaigns, insisting it remains fully prepared to execute its constitutional mandate despite growing criticism from opposition leaders and civil society.

Speaking during NBS Frontline on Thursday, Bamunoba said police operations during the election period are guided by intelligence and past experience.

"Police is up to the task of executing our mandate. We have prepared ourselves at different angles, and since this won't be the first election we are handling, we believe we are up to the task," he said.

Bamunoba explained that security agencies often guide candidates on approved campaign routes based on intelligence and community-related considerations, questioning whether police should "look on" when candidates disregard such guidance.

"A candidate is guided on the routing by security for intelligence and community-driven reasons. Should security look on if the candidate chooses to use their own routes?" he said.

Bamunoba emphasised that while police would avoid excessive force, enforcement of the law remains non-negotiable.

"We won't be ruthless, but when the law is broken, we must swing in to restore order," he said, adding that police operations are intelligence-led.

"If intelligence says we shall have violence at a police station, should we leave this to the constables?"

Bamunoba's remarks come amid escalating tensions at National Unity Platform (NUP) campaign rallies across the country, where hundreds of supporters have reportedly been arrested during events addressed by NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine.

In Kawempe, eyewitnesses reported a heavy deployment of police and military personnel, both in uniform and plainclothes. Security operatives were reportedly accompanied by sniffer dogs, with allegations that some handlers deliberately set dogs on opposition supporters.

Bobi Wine has accused security forces of violently assaulting his supporters and deliberately disrupting his campaign convoy.

He cited a November incident along the Mbarara-Ibanda Road, where his supporters were arrested as he traveled to his second campaign rally in the Ankole sub-region, scheduled for Bwizibwera in Mbarara District.

According to Bobi Wine, individuals "wearing NRM T-shirts and carrying Museveni posters" were involved in what he described as coordinated attacks against NUP supporters during the incident.

Following the arrests, detainees were arraigned before various courts across the country and charged with multiple offences, including obstruction of police officers, robbery, malicious damage to property, and several traffic-related violations, such as driving without licenses, riding without helmets, and operating uninsured vehicles.

Other individuals were charged with participating in unauthorised military-style drills, linked to a February 12, 2025 parade held at NUP's Makerere-Kavule headquarters to mark Bobi Wine's 43rd birthday.

Among those facing charges are prominent NUP figures, including Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, the NUP Deputy Spokesperson and Nakawa East MP aspirant; Saudah Madaada, Kampala Central Woman Lord Councillor aspirant; Dorren Kaija, NUP School Coordinator; and six of Bobi Wine's close aides, including Edward Ssebufu (Eddie Mutwe)and Achileo Kivumbi. All the accused have pleaded not guilty.

NUP leadership has repeatedly called on security agencies to respect the law, protect all Ugandans equally, and allow political actors to campaign freely without intimidation.

The party warns that continued diversion of campaign routes, mass arrests of supporters, and alleged use of excessive force risk undermining democratic principles and eroding public confidence in the credibility of the ongoing electoral process.