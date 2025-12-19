Uganda Highlights Judicial Integrity in Fight Against Corruption At UN Conference

Uganda has underscored the pivotal role of the Judiciary in advancing anti-corruption efforts during the 11th Session of the Conference of States Parties (COSP11) to the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), currently underway in Doha, Qatar.

Speaking at the conference, Grace Atwongyeire, Acting Deputy Registrar of the Mbarara High Court and Uganda's Governmental Review Expert under the UNCAC Implementation Review Mechanism, emphasized the importance of judicial integrity in strengthening accountability and combating corruption.

She is part of the Ugandan delegation attending the high-level meeting at the Sheraton Grand Doha & Resort Convention Hotel.

COSP11, the principal decision-making body of UNCAC, brings together States Parties, signatories, observer states, international organizations, civil society actors, and leading experts to assess progress in implementation, address emerging challenges, and shape the global anti-corruption agenda.

Hosted by the State of Qatar in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the conference is convened under the theme "Shaping Tomorrow's Integrity", running from 15 to 19 December 2025.

Atwongyeire was a panelist at a special event titled "Judicial Integrity in Africa's Digital Era", alongside representatives from Kenya and Nigeria. She highlighted Uganda's compliance with Article 11 of UNCAC, which focuses on strengthening integrity and preventing corruption within the judiciary.

She outlined key reforms adopted by Uganda, including the enforcement of the Uganda Code of Judicial Conduct, the establishment of oversight and accountability bodies such as the Inspectorate of Courts, Judiciary Integrity Committee, and Disciplinary Committee, as well as continuous capacity building through the Judicial Training Institute.

Atwongyeire also showcased Uganda's digital justice innovations, notably the Electronic Court Case Management Information System (ECCMIS) and the Performance Enhancement Tool (PET), designed to enhance efficiency, transparency, and access to justice while reducing corruption risks.

Calling for collective action, she urged States Parties to strengthen enforcement of judicial conduct frameworks, enhance inspectorate functions, prioritize judicial well-being, and invest in ICT infrastructure, cybersecurity, and regional and global judicial cooperation.

The Ugandan delegation to COSP11 is led by Minister of State for Ethics and Integrity, Akello Rose Lilly, and includes senior officials from the Inspectorate of Government, Director of Public Prosecutions, Financial Intelligence Authority, Auditor General's Office, and other relevant institutions.

Uganda's participation at COSP11 reaffirms its commitment to strengthening judicial integrity and advancing technology-enabled, coordinated approaches to combating corruption at national, regional, and global levels.