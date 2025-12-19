Uganda: UPDF, Police Lead Community Clean-Up, Medical Outreach in Entebbe Ahead of Tarehe Sita

The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF), in collaboration with the Uganda Police Force, on Tuesday carried out community service activities in Entebbe and surrounding areas as part of preparations for the 45th Tarehe Sita celebrations, scheduled for 6 February 2026.

Tarehe Sita commemorates the historic events of 6 February 1981, when the National Resistance Army (NRA) launched its armed struggle with an attack on Kabamba Military Barracks--an action that ignited the people's revolution and laid the foundation of today's UPDF.

As part of the build-up to the celebrations, personnel from the UPDF Air Force, the Special Forces Command (SFC), and the Uganda Police Force conducted joint community clean-up exercises in Entebbe and neighbouring areas.

The initiative aimed to improve sanitation while strengthening civil-military cooperation and fostering positive relations with local communities.

In addition, free medical camps were conducted in Kigungu and Kasenyi, where residents received medical tests and treatment at no cost. Clean-up exercises were carried out in Kigungu Trading Centre, Kitoro Town, Entebbe Central Market, Abaita Ababiri, and Kasenyi.

Speaking during the activities, the Director of Political Commissariat-SFC, Col. Moses Musinguzi, said the commemorations form part of the annual Defence Forces Week, also known as Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) Week.

He noted that during this period, the UPDF undertakes a range of community service initiatives across the country, including free medical outreaches, construction and renovation of schools and health facilities, and environmental clean-up exercises.

"These activities are intended to give back to the population, strengthen the strategic bond between civilians and the armed forces, and honour the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters," Col. Musinguzi said.

At Kasenyi, the Commandant of the VVIP Training School, Maj. Samson Mucunguzi, who oversaw the medical camp, reported that more than 450 people had received medical services, with many more continuing to turn up despite heavy rain and late hours.

He commended civilians for their cooperation with soldiers and police officers, which ensured the smooth and successful conduct of the activities.

Tarehe Sita celebrations are held in a different region each year. The main national event will take place at the National Teachers College (NTC) Grounds in Kabale, Kigezi Sub-region, under the theme: "Defending the Gains of the Revolution and Honouring the Sacrifice of the Freedom Fighters: A Call for National Unity, Peace, and Socio-Economic Transformation."