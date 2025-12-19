Tunisia: People Delivered Historic Lesson and Clear, Unmistakable Message - President of Republic

Tunis, Dec. 18 — President Kais Saied affirmed, during his meeting on Thursday at Carthage Palace with Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri, that "the Tunisian people delivered on Wednesday (December 17), on the commemoration of the 15th anniversary of the Revolution, a historic lesson, demonstrating great awareness and a deep understanding of even the finest details, as well as knowledge of the most precise facts, because they are fully aware of them."

The Head of State said that the people sent messages that were guaranteed to be received and gave a lesson to everyone. Wednesday was a historic day that will be recorded in history in letters of gold. Its essence and substance lie in moving forward on the path charted by the people with their blood, wounds, and hopes.

There can be no compromise on national sovereignty, and accountability in accordance with the law is imperative, as this is a legitimate right of the people given the magnitude of the injustice they endured, the seizure of their wealth, and the squandering of their resources.

He continued by saying: "As for those who persist in their delusions and flounder about, they should know that the state is not run through social media posts or by fabricating documents that exist only in their diseased imagination, they stand exposed and unmasked," according to the statement.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The President of the Republic pointed out that the process of construction and rebuilding has begun, but many parties have obstructed it or, at the very least, procrastinated, revealing what they had concealed.

All of these, regardless of their positions, will not be absolved by complicity, subservience, or betrayal. No voice rises above the voice of the people, who took to the streets on Wednesday not only in the capital but throughout the entire Republic.

He added that whoever regards power as a chair and privileges and fails to strive to fulfill the people's demands and expectations, is neither of us nor are we of them.

"The dignity of our country, the pride of its people, and its national flag will remain high. Every grain of sand, every drop of water, and every breath of breeze in our land is dearer and more precious than all the world's treasuries."

The President of the Republic further stressed that the Tunisian people delivered Wednesday a slap to all those who conspire against them and taught a harsh lesson to those who believe they are masters or seek to lecture others.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tunisia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The lesson was delivered by the Tunisian people: there is no immunity for anyone, no consolation for any traitor, and no refuge for any agent.