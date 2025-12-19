Tunisia: President Kais Saied Meets Spain's Ambassador in Tunis At End of His Mission

Tunis, Dec. 18 — President Kais Saied met, on Thursday afternoon, at Carthage Palace, Javier Puig Saura, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to Tunisia, who paid a farewell visit to the Head of State at the end of his mission in the country.

The President of the Republic stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation in all fields in a way that serves the common interests of both countries, according to a Presidency statement.

He expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by the Spanish ambassador to further consolidate relations of friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

For his part, the Spanish ambassador underlined the depth of the shared ties between the two countries and praised the course of bilateral cooperation.

He highlighted his country's commitment to further developing its relations with Tunisia in all fields for the benefit and mutual interest of the two friendly peoples.