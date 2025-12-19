Tunisia: President Kais Saied Meets Spain's Ambassador in Tunis At End of His Mission

18 December 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, Dec. 18 — President Kais Saied met, on Thursday afternoon, at Carthage Palace, Javier Puig Saura, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to Tunisia, who paid a farewell visit to the Head of State at the end of his mission in the country.

The President of the Republic stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation in all fields in a way that serves the common interests of both countries, according to a Presidency statement.

He expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by the Spanish ambassador to further consolidate relations of friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

For his part, the Spanish ambassador underlined the depth of the shared ties between the two countries and praised the course of bilateral cooperation.

He highlighted his country's commitment to further developing its relations with Tunisia in all fields for the benefit and mutual interest of the two friendly peoples.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.