Somalia: Somali Pirates Using GPS Technology, Raising Security Fears

Bosaso — Somali pirates have begun using modern GPS technology to track commercial shipping in the Indian Ocean, heightening concerns over maritime security along Somalia's coast, regional and Western officials say.

The deputy director of intelligence of Puntland's Maritime Police Force, Mohamed Muse Abulle, said the pirates had acquired the equipment along with other weapons from Yemen's Huthi rebels.

"The new technology has made it much easier for them to plan attacks far from the Somali coastline," he added adding that pirates can now monitor vessel movements in real time.

US and regional officials say the pirates are not operating independently but are linked to Iran-backed Huthi militias in Yemen as well as extremist groups active in the Horn of Africa.

The cooperation is believed to have increased both the capability and reach of pirate attacks in key international shipping lanes, they said.

Security agencies also believe some Somali pirates have received training inside Yemen, improving their military skills and increasing the threat to global maritime routes.

On December 12, Puntland's Maritime Police Force said it intercepted a small boat suspected of carrying chemicals used to make explosives. The vessel was carrying Somali and Yemeni nationals, all of whom were arrested for questioning.

The resurgence of Somali piracy is seen as part of wider instability linked to Red Sea insecurity, with the Huthis accused of seeking to expand their influence into the Horn of Africa.

In December 2023, Somali pirates seized a commercial vessel in what was the first such hijacking since 2017. The incident came as the Huthis stepped up attacks on ships transiting the Red Sea.