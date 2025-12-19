Somalia: At Least 19 Killed in Borama Protests, Somaliland Authorities Say

Borama — At least 19 people were killed and 214 others wounded in protests earlier this month in the northwestern Somaliland city of Borama after clashes between security forces and demonstrators, authorities said.

The toll was announced by the newly appointed Awdal regional governor, Abdirashid Hassan Mataan, during a handover ceremony attended by senior officials including Somaliland's interior minister.

"Mr Minister, 19 people were killed in the incident -- 18 men and one woman," Mataan said. "The total number of injured is 214, of whom 194 sustained minor injuries."

He said 22 people remain hospitalised, including 20 in Borama and two receiving treatment in the capital Hargeisa.

Mataan added that nine injured people were initially transferred to Hargeisa, but seven were later flown to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for further medical care, noting that their conditions were improving.

Formally taking office on Wednesday, the governor said he was confident he could ease tensions triggered by the unrest, praising the role played by the people of Awdal in Somaliland's self-declared independence and development.

Interior Minister Abdalle Mohamed Arab described Awdal as one of Somaliland's most peaceful regions and said the Borama violence was not deliberately orchestrated, calling it an "unexpected incident" that resulted in loss of life and property.

Somaliland Vice President Mohamed Ali Aw Abdi urged residents of Borama and other western regions to avoid further unrest, appealing to local communities to preserve the long-standing peaceful coexistence among clans.

The protests erupted after Somaliland authorities approved plans to hold a controversial cultural event known as "Xeer Ciise" in the coastal town of Saylac, a decision that was later suspended.