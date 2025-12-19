South Africa: R563 Remains Closed Amid Serious Safety Risks

19 December 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has confirmed that the affected section of the R563 will remain closed to traffic after geotechnical assessments found the area to be unsafe for public use.

The decision follows the development of a sinkhole along the R563 near the N14 intersection in recent weeks. Based on the latest assessments, the department has resolved not to open the temporary road as previously considered.

Departmental officials remain on site and are set to begin excavating trenches to physically prevent vehicles from illegally accessing the closed section of the road. This comes amid growing concerns about motorists disregarding road closures and safety barriers.

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, condemned the continued non-compliance by some road users, warning that such behaviour poses serious risks.

"The continued lawlessness and blatant disregard for the safety measures is completely unacceptable. Such behaviour places motorists, cyclists, pedestrians, nearby residents and emergency services at serious and unnecessary risk," the MEC said.

The department is also working to re-site barriers and install additional warning signage. At the same time, it is engaging law-enforcement agencies to intensify enforcement of the road closure, prevent illegal access and curb reckless driving in the affected area.

"Ignoring these safety measures endangers lives and will not be tolerated," Diale-Tlabela emphasised.

The department has again urged road users to refrain from entering the closed-off section of the R563 and has appealed for patience and cooperation from the public while safety interventions and assessments continue. - SAnews.gov.za

