South Africa: Heritage Council Mourns Passing of Council Member

The National Heritage Council of South Africa (NHC) has announced the passing of its Council Member, Dr Natalie Skeepers, saying her passing is a loss to the public sector.

In a statement on Thursday, the Council which is an agency of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, said Skeepers passed away unexpectedly on 15 December 2025.

"Dr Skeepers served the National Heritage Council with distinction, integrity, and unwavering commitment. She was a valued member of the Corporate Governance Committee and the Audit, Risk and Governance Committee, where she played a critical role in strengthening governance, accountability, and compliance within the organisation," the Council said.

According to the council, Skeepers also advocated for ethical leadership, staff development, and institutional sustainability.

"Dr Natalie Skeepers was a principled and dedicated leader whose work ethic, professionalism, and commitment to good governance were evident in every space she occupied. She brought depth, integrity, and a people-centred approach to the work of Council. Her contribution to the NHC, particularly in governance and human resource matters, has left a lasting impact. Her passing is a profound loss to the organisation and the broader public sector," NHC Chairperson Tau Masemola said.

Dr Skeepers was also a highly respected Governance, Risk and Compliance Specialist and Safety Engineer, and had recently been sworn in as a Board Member of the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) on 26 November 2025, following a recommendation from the National Assembly.

Despite her brief tenure, she made meaningful contributions to discussions on legislative reform and the sustainability of community media.

"The National Heritage Council extends its deepest condolences to Dr Skeepers' family, friends, colleagues, and all who had the privilege of working with her. Her legacy of ethical leadership, service excellence, and commitment to public institutions will be remembered with great respect," said the NHC.