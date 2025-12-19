South Africa: President Confirms Nominations to National Dialogue Steering Committee

President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed the nominations to the Steering Committee of the National Dialogue, marking a key milestone in the establishment of a citizen led, inclusive process aimed at shaping South Africa's long-term social and economic future.

The President, who is convenor of the National Dialogue, confirmed the nominations received from a wide range of social sectors in a statement on Thursday.

In line with his responsibility in terms of Section 83 of the Constitution to promote national unity, President Cyril Ramaphosa has convened an inclusive National Dialogue to address the challenges confronting the country.

The Steering Committee will be responsible for setting strategic priorities and coordinating the implementation of the National Dialogue process across the country.

The confirmation gives effect to a resolution of the First National Convention held on 15-16 August 2025, which agreed that all identified social sectors should nominate representatives to serve on the Steering Committee.

The decision was intended to ensure that the National Dialogue remains inclusive, representative and firmly citizen led.

Over recent months, organisations across 33 identified sectors and six sub-sectors convened meetings to identify nominees. The Presidency said every effort was made to ensure that no sector of society was excluded from the process.

In addition to sectoral representatives, provision was made for the President to nominate two representatives, while the former Preparatory Task Team and Convention Organising Committee nominated additional members. The Steering Committee will also be able to co-opt up to five people with relevant expertise and experience to further strengthen inclusivity.

The National Dialogue has been convened as a society-wide process to reflect on the country's challenges, develop a shared vision for the coming decades and agree on priority actions across sectors.

Through this process, South Africa aims to forge a new social compact that will unite all South Africans on the kind of socioeconomic development and transformation the country should undergo in the next decades.

The Eminent Persons Group, appointed as guarantors of the integrity and inclusivity of the process, compiled the nominations from the various sectors and submitted them to the President for confirmation.

The Steering Committee is expected to hold its inaugural meeting and induction early in January 2026.

Once constituted, it will also assist sectors that have not yet completed their nomination processes.

President Ramaphosa thanked all those who have made themselves available to serve.

"I wish all Steering Committee members well in undertaking this important task to advance the building of a free, equal, united and prosperous nation," he said.

The members of the Steering Committee are:

Sectoral Nominees

1. Valentia Andrews - National NGOs / NPO Networks

2. Michelle Arendse - Khoisan Leaders

3. Ashley Benjamin - Labour and Unions

4. Dumisile Cele - Children

5. Cynthia Chishimba - National NGOs / NPO Networks

6. Rebecca Como - Khoisan Leaders

7. Duduzile Dlamini - Sex Work

8. Scelo Duma - Government Departments

9. Khanyisa Dunjwa - Health / HIV

10. Luyolo Dwesi - Youth

11. Keagen Je-ron Gertse - Represented Political Parties

12. Jimmy Ntobeko Gotyana - National NGOs / NPO Networks

13. Annette Theresa Griessel - Foundations

14. Crispin Hemson - Restorative Justice, Peace & Safety

15. Cheryl Hendricks - Women

16. Josephilda Hlope - Government Departments

17. Lance Joel - Government Departments

18. Howard Johnson - Small Businesses, Stokvels & Informal Economy

19. Moipone Jwayi - Rural & Agricultural / Land Rights

20. Marble Bore Kalembo - LGBTQIA+

21. Luzuko Khohli - Arts, Culture and Creative Industries

22. Steven Thapelo Khunou - Faith Based Organisations

23. Bosa Ledwaba - Women

24. Tebogo Legodi - LGBTQIA+

25. Lawrence Elijah Lekgowane - Transport

26. Gomolemo Lesejane - Faith Based Organisations

27. Siyabulela Lucas - Persons with Disabilities

28. Innocent Madlala - Small Businesses, Stokvels & Informal Economy

29. Mahlatse Martinah Kgaladi Magoro - Persons with Disabilities

30. Bridgemohan Maharaj - Faith Based Organisations

31. Mxolisi President Siphamandla Mahlangu - Persons with Disabilities

32. Realeboga Makgeledise - Youth

33. Thulasizwe Makhanya - Foundations

34. Octavia Thenjiwe Makhubu - Education

35. Malemolla David Makhura - Represented Political Parties

36. Thabo Makwela - Small Businesses, Stokvels & Informal Economy

37. Steve Mashiya - Foundations

38. Loungo Masire - Arts, Culture and Creative Industries

39. Kganki Matabane - Formal Business

40. Khulekani Mathe - Formal Business

41. Looks Matoto - Persons with Disabilities

42. Busisiwe Mavuso - Formal Business

43. Nokuthula Caritus Mazibuko - Academia, Think Tanks & Research

44. Odwa Mbane - Formerly Incarcerated

45. Hussein Mubaarak Mbonambi - Faith Based Organisations

46. Palesa Rosemary Mboweni - Women

47. Buhle Mchunu - Academia, Think Tanks & Research

48. Charles Mcunu - Transport

49. Promise Memela - Health / HIV

50. Mabalane Mfundisi - Health / HIV

51. Donald Mkhwanazi - Students

52. Shannon Nontobeko Mokoena - Rural & Agricultural / Land Rights

53. Busang Obakeng Molekane - Sports

54. Mzwandile Molo - Faith Based Organisations

55. David Morema - Government Departments

56. Boitumelo Mosenogi - Small Businesses, Stokvels & Informal Economy

57. Keitumetse Fatimata Moutloatse - GBVF

58. Kunene Mpho - Media, Linguistic & Communication

59. Tshilidzi Mulaudzi - Academia, Think Tanks & Research

60. Muriel Mamotala Mumba - Civic Movements & Local Organisations

61. Treasure Ndesi - Men's Sector

62. Marshall Nelson - Education

63. Nondumiso Ngonyama - Traditional Leaders

64. Beau Nkaelang - Men's Sector

65. Mbali Nkosi - Youth

66. Matthew Parks - Labour and Unions

67. Letsiri Phaahla - Traditional Leaders

68. Tshegofatso Tebogo Phakisa - Media, Linguistic & Communication

69. Zandile Phiri - Represented Political Parties

70. Romeo Qetsimani - Arts, Culture and Creative Industries

71. Nkanyiso Radebe - Restorative Justice, Peace & Safety

72. Lebogang Ramafoko - Media, Linguistic & Communication

73. Hayley Reichert - Immigration

74. Vanessa Samuel-Chetty - GBVF

75. Edward Saunderson - Sports

76. Fatima Shabodien - Restorative Justice, Peace & Safety

77. Ngaletjang Emily Shilakoe - Media, Linguistic & Communication

78. Shakespeare Mandla Sibanyoni - Rural & Agricultural / Land Rights

79. Thandeka Patience Sibiya - Immigration

80. Tolika Sibiya - Youth

81. Lisa Silwana - Youth

82. Tumi Sole - Civic Movements & Local Organisations

83. Patric Solomons - Children

84. Sandile Soxokashe - Youth

85. Sinesipho Soxujwa - Civic Movements & Local Organisations

86. Qhamisa Tengile - Small Businesses, Stokvels & Informal Economy

87. Mammatli Thakhuli-Nzuza - Arts, Culture and Creative Industries

88. Ntandane Thembelihle - GBVF

89. Gerald Twala - Labour and Unions

90. Riaan Van der Bergh - Education

91. Tanya van Meelis - Labour and Unions

92. Lee-Anne Walker - LGBTQIA+

93. Monica Woodhouse - Children

94. Xolani Benson Xala - Immigration

95. Zwakele Zondo - Rural & Agricultural / Land Rights

Nominees of the Convention Organising Committee:

96. Boichoko Ditlhake

97. Tessa Dooms

Nominees of the President

98. Mduduzi Mbada

99. Zwoitwaho Nevhutalu