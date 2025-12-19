South Africa: President Confirms Nominations to National Dialogue Steering Committee

President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed the nominations to the Steering Committee of the National Dialogue, marking a key milestone in the establishment of a citizen led, inclusive process aimed at shaping South Africa's long-term social and economic future.
The President, who is convenor of the National Dialogue, confirmed the nominations received from a wide range of social sectors in a statement on Thursday.
In line with his responsibility in terms of Section 83 of the Constitution to promote national unity, President Cyril Ramaphosa has convened an inclusive National Dialogue to address the challenges confronting the country.
The Steering Committee will be responsible for setting strategic priorities and coordinating the implementation of the National Dialogue process across the country.
The confirmation gives effect to a resolution of the First National Convention held on 15-16 August 2025, which agreed that all identified social sectors should nominate representatives to serve on the Steering Committee.
The decision was intended to ensure that the National Dialogue remains inclusive, representative and firmly citizen led.
Over recent months, organisations across 33 identified sectors and six sub-sectors convened meetings to identify nominees. The Presidency said every effort was made to ensure that no sector of society was excluded from the process.
In addition to sectoral representatives, provision was made for the President to nominate two representatives, while the former Preparatory Task Team and Convention Organising Committee nominated additional members. The Steering Committee will also be able to co-opt up to five people with relevant expertise and experience to further strengthen inclusivity.
The National Dialogue has been convened as a society-wide process to reflect on the country's challenges, develop a shared vision for the coming decades and agree on priority actions across sectors.
Through this process, South Africa aims to forge a new social compact that will unite all South Africans on the kind of socioeconomic development and transformation the country should undergo in the next decades.
The Eminent Persons Group, appointed as guarantors of the integrity and inclusivity of the process, compiled the nominations from the various sectors and submitted them to the President for confirmation.
The Steering Committee is expected to hold its inaugural meeting and induction early in January 2026.
Once constituted, it will also assist sectors that have not yet completed their nomination processes.
President Ramaphosa thanked all those who have made themselves available to serve.
"I wish all Steering Committee members well in undertaking this important task to advance the building of a free, equal, united and prosperous nation," he said.
The members of the Steering Committee are:
Sectoral Nominees
1. Valentia Andrews - National NGOs / NPO Networks
2. Michelle Arendse - Khoisan Leaders
3. Ashley Benjamin - Labour and Unions
4. Dumisile Cele - Children
5. Cynthia Chishimba - National NGOs / NPO Networks
6. Rebecca Como - Khoisan Leaders
7. Duduzile Dlamini - Sex Work
8. Scelo Duma - Government Departments
9. Khanyisa Dunjwa - Health / HIV
10. Luyolo Dwesi - Youth
11. Keagen Je-ron Gertse - Represented Political Parties
12. Jimmy Ntobeko Gotyana - National NGOs / NPO Networks
13. Annette Theresa Griessel - Foundations
14. Crispin Hemson - Restorative Justice, Peace & Safety
15. Cheryl Hendricks - Women
16. Josephilda Hlope - Government Departments
17. Lance Joel - Government Departments
18. Howard Johnson - Small Businesses, Stokvels & Informal Economy
19. Moipone Jwayi - Rural & Agricultural / Land Rights
20. Marble Bore Kalembo - LGBTQIA+
21. Luzuko Khohli - Arts, Culture and Creative Industries
22. Steven Thapelo Khunou - Faith Based Organisations
23. Bosa Ledwaba - Women
24. Tebogo Legodi - LGBTQIA+
25. Lawrence Elijah Lekgowane - Transport
26. Gomolemo Lesejane - Faith Based Organisations
27. Siyabulela Lucas - Persons with Disabilities
28. Innocent Madlala - Small Businesses, Stokvels & Informal Economy
29. Mahlatse Martinah Kgaladi Magoro - Persons with Disabilities
30. Bridgemohan Maharaj - Faith Based Organisations
31. Mxolisi President Siphamandla Mahlangu - Persons with Disabilities
32. Realeboga Makgeledise - Youth
33. Thulasizwe Makhanya - Foundations
34. Octavia Thenjiwe Makhubu - Education
35. Malemolla David Makhura - Represented Political Parties
36. Thabo Makwela - Small Businesses, Stokvels & Informal Economy
37. Steve Mashiya - Foundations
38. Loungo Masire - Arts, Culture and Creative Industries
39. Kganki Matabane - Formal Business
40. Khulekani Mathe - Formal Business
41. Looks Matoto - Persons with Disabilities
42. Busisiwe Mavuso - Formal Business
43. Nokuthula Caritus Mazibuko - Academia, Think Tanks & Research
44. Odwa Mbane - Formerly Incarcerated
45. Hussein Mubaarak Mbonambi - Faith Based Organisations
46. Palesa Rosemary Mboweni - Women
47. Buhle Mchunu - Academia, Think Tanks & Research
48. Charles Mcunu - Transport
49. Promise Memela - Health / HIV
50. Mabalane Mfundisi - Health / HIV
51. Donald Mkhwanazi - Students
52. Shannon Nontobeko Mokoena - Rural & Agricultural / Land Rights
53. Busang Obakeng Molekane - Sports
54. Mzwandile Molo - Faith Based Organisations
55. David Morema - Government Departments
56. Boitumelo Mosenogi - Small Businesses, Stokvels & Informal Economy
57. Keitumetse Fatimata Moutloatse - GBVF
58. Kunene Mpho - Media, Linguistic & Communication
59. Tshilidzi Mulaudzi - Academia, Think Tanks & Research
60. Muriel Mamotala Mumba - Civic Movements & Local Organisations
61. Treasure Ndesi - Men's Sector
62. Marshall Nelson - Education
63. Nondumiso Ngonyama - Traditional Leaders
64. Beau Nkaelang - Men's Sector
65. Mbali Nkosi - Youth
66. Matthew Parks - Labour and Unions
67. Letsiri Phaahla - Traditional Leaders
68. Tshegofatso Tebogo Phakisa - Media, Linguistic & Communication
69. Zandile Phiri - Represented Political Parties
70. Romeo Qetsimani - Arts, Culture and Creative Industries
71. Nkanyiso Radebe - Restorative Justice, Peace & Safety
72. Lebogang Ramafoko - Media, Linguistic & Communication
73. Hayley Reichert - Immigration
74. Vanessa Samuel-Chetty - GBVF
75. Edward Saunderson - Sports
76. Fatima Shabodien - Restorative Justice, Peace & Safety
77. Ngaletjang Emily Shilakoe - Media, Linguistic & Communication
78. Shakespeare Mandla Sibanyoni - Rural & Agricultural / Land Rights
79. Thandeka Patience Sibiya - Immigration
80. Tolika Sibiya - Youth
81. Lisa Silwana - Youth
82. Tumi Sole - Civic Movements & Local Organisations
83. Patric Solomons - Children
84. Sandile Soxokashe - Youth
85. Sinesipho Soxujwa - Civic Movements & Local Organisations
86. Qhamisa Tengile - Small Businesses, Stokvels & Informal Economy
87. Mammatli Thakhuli-Nzuza - Arts, Culture and Creative Industries
88. Ntandane Thembelihle - GBVF
89. Gerald Twala - Labour and Unions
90. Riaan Van der Bergh - Education
91. Tanya van Meelis - Labour and Unions
92. Lee-Anne Walker - LGBTQIA+
93. Monica Woodhouse - Children
94. Xolani Benson Xala - Immigration
95. Zwakele Zondo - Rural & Agricultural / Land Rights
Nominees of the Convention Organising Committee:
96. Boichoko Ditlhake
97. Tessa Dooms
Nominees of the President
98. Mduduzi Mbada
99. Zwoitwaho Nevhutalu