Kenya: MPs Seek Power to Vet All Newspapers Under New Bill

Nairobi — MPs are seeking sweeping new powers that would require all newspapers published in the country to be submitted to Parliament, a proposal that has ignited fears of legislative overreach into media freedom.

The push is contained in the Books and Newspapers (Amendment) Bill, 2025, sponsored by Turkana West MP Daniel Epuyo Nanok, which amends existing law to compel publishers to deposit physical and digital copies of newspapers and books with Parliament through the Clerk of the Senate.

While the Bill does not explicitly state that MPs will approve content before publication, media stakeholders argue that mandatory submission to Parliament effectively places newspapers under parliamentary scrutiny, opening the door to indirect approval or pressure.

Proponents say the changes are meant to strengthen record-keeping by making Parliament a legal deposit institution, alongside the Kenya National Library Service and the Kenya National Archives.

The Bill also expands the law to require digital copies of all published works to be submitted to Parliament.

"This legal deposit system at Parliament is important as it operates as an instrument to gather a permanent record of the nation's published works,"read the bill in part.

"Many Parliaments across the world also serve as national libraries preserving the intellectual history of their countries."

Critics, however, warn that routing all newspapers through MPs risks chilling editorial independence, especially given existing penalties for non-compliance under the parent law.

They move risks bluring the line between archival preservation and political oversight.

The Bill says it does not limit fundamental rights or freedoms and will not result in additional public spending.

If approved, it would significantly expand Parliament's role in the custody and handling of all newspapers published in Kenya, marking a major shift in the country's media regulatory landscape.