Uganda: Viral Video of President Yoweri Museveni Saying Ugandans Will Never Vote for Opposition Leader Bobi Wine Fabricated

19 December 2025
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Dancan Bwire

Viral video of president Yoweri Museveni saying Ugandans will never vote for opposition leader Bobi Wine fabricated

IN SHORT: A video circulating on Facebook shows Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni apparently saying Ugandans love him more than mangoes and will never vote for opposition leader Bobi Wine. However, the audio is fabricated.

A video of Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni seemingly dismissing the chances of opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, being elected president is circulating on Facebook.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In the video, Museveni can be heard saying: "I really wonder sometimes when I see Bobi Wine campaigning, he knows very well that he cannot defeat me, but he keeps running up and down every time thinking Ugandans will vote for him. Ugandans love me more than mangoes and nobody can defeat me in any elections."

Museveni appears to be making the speech while wearing the ruling National Resistance Movement party colours.

Kyagulanyi is an opposition politician seeking to unseat Museveni in Uganda's January 2026 election.

Museveni, who came to power as a rebel leader in 1986, is now one of Africa's longest-serving presidents and is seeking re-election.

The remarks in the video were subsequently published by two Facebook pages, 7 News Global and Channel 7 News, which together have over 2.9 million followers.

But did Museveni actually say this? We checked.

Manipulated video

There are signs that the video is not authentic.

For instance, while he appears to address the public outdoors where murmurs from the crowd are expected, his speech appears exceptionally clear. This could indicate that the audio is not original.

We took a screenshot from the circulating clip and ran it through a reverse image search. The results led us to a TikTok video with a background that closely resembles the one in the circulating video. The user captioned it "MBALE", a city in eastern Uganda.

Using the phrase "Museveni campaigning in Mbale", we located a full video of Museveni live-streamed on 10 November 2025 during his campaign rally in the city.

By analysing Museveni's hand gestures in the video, we pinpointed the exact section of legitimate footage featured in the circulating clip. In that section, he was greeting his supporters in their local dialect. Both videos were recorded on the same date and at the same time, but from different angles.

The video in question combined an authentic clip with audio generated using artificial intelligence tools, creating the impression that Museveni was speaking about Kyagulanyi.

The circulating video contains false claims and should be disregarded.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Africa Check. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.