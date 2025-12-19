Uganda: Viral Video of President Yoweri Museveni Saying Ugandans Will Never Vote for Opposition Leader Bobi Wine Fabricated

Viral video of president Yoweri Museveni saying Ugandans will never vote for opposition leader Bobi Wine fabricated

IN SHORT: A video circulating on Facebook shows Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni apparently saying Ugandans love him more than mangoes and will never vote for opposition leader Bobi Wine. However, the audio is fabricated.

A video of Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni seemingly dismissing the chances of opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, being elected president is circulating on Facebook.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In the video, Museveni can be heard saying: "I really wonder sometimes when I see Bobi Wine campaigning, he knows very well that he cannot defeat me, but he keeps running up and down every time thinking Ugandans will vote for him. Ugandans love me more than mangoes and nobody can defeat me in any elections."

Museveni appears to be making the speech while wearing the ruling National Resistance Movement party colours.

Kyagulanyi is an opposition politician seeking to unseat Museveni in Uganda's January 2026 election.

Museveni, who came to power as a rebel leader in 1986, is now one of Africa's longest-serving presidents and is seeking re-election.

The remarks in the video were subsequently published by two Facebook pages, 7 News Global and Channel 7 News, which together have over 2.9 million followers.

But did Museveni actually say this? We checked.

Manipulated video

There are signs that the video is not authentic.

For instance, while he appears to address the public outdoors where murmurs from the crowd are expected, his speech appears exceptionally clear. This could indicate that the audio is not original.

We took a screenshot from the circulating clip and ran it through a reverse image search. The results led us to a TikTok video with a background that closely resembles the one in the circulating video. The user captioned it "MBALE", a city in eastern Uganda.

Using the phrase "Museveni campaigning in Mbale", we located a full video of Museveni live-streamed on 10 November 2025 during his campaign rally in the city.

By analysing Museveni's hand gestures in the video, we pinpointed the exact section of legitimate footage featured in the circulating clip. In that section, he was greeting his supporters in their local dialect. Both videos were recorded on the same date and at the same time, but from different angles.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The video in question combined an authentic clip with audio generated using artificial intelligence tools, creating the impression that Museveni was speaking about Kyagulanyi.

The circulating video contains false claims and should be disregarded.