Uganda: Nup's Katana Calls for Equal Treatment of Political Actors Amid Rising Campaign Tensions

The Treasurer of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Benjamin Katana, has called upon tk security agencies to uphold constitutional principles and treat all political actors equally, warning that selective enforcement of the law threatens democratic values and the integrity of the electoral process.

Speaking during NBS Frontline on Thursday, Katana emphasised that Uganda's security outfits are established under the Constitution and must operate strictly within its provisions.

"The security outfits in Uganda are a creation of the Constitution of Uganda. Their conduct must be guided by the set parameters, which include treating all Ugandans equally regardless of their political identity. What is good for any other political outfit should be good for NUP. NUP has not violated any laws that guide electioneering," he said.

Katana's remarks come amid escalating tensions at NUP campaign rallies across the country, where hundreds of supporters have been arrested during events addressed by the party's presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine.

In Kawempe, eyewitnesses reported a heavy deployment of police and military personnel, both in uniform and plainclothes. Security operatives were reportedly accompanied by sniffer dogs, with accounts indicating that some handlers set dogs on opposition supporters during campaign activities.

Bobi Wine has accused security forces of violently assaulting NUP supporters and deliberately disrupting his campaign convoy. He specifically criticised a November incident along the Mbarara-Ibanda Road, where supporters were arrested as he traveled to his second campaign rally in the Ankole sub-region, scheduled for Bwizibwera in Mbarara District. According to Bobi Wine, individuals "wearing NRM T-shirts and carrying Museveni posters" were involved in coordinated attacks against NUP supporters during the incident.

Following the arrests, detainees were arraigned before various courts across the country and charged with multiple offences, including obstruction of police officers, robbery, malicious damage to property, and traffic-related violations such as driving without valid licences, riding without helmets, and operating uninsured vehicles.

Several individuals were also charged with participating in unauthorised military-style drills, linked to a February 12, 2025 parade held at NUP's Makerere-Kavule headquarters to mark Bobi Wine's 43rd birthday.

Among those facing charges are prominent NUP figures, including Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, NUP Deputy Spokesperson and Nakawa East MP aspirant; Saudah Madaada, Kampala Central Woman Lord Councillor aspirant; Dorren Kaija, NUP School Coordinator; and six of Bobi Wine's close aides, including Edward Ssebufu (Eddie Mutwe)and Achileo Kivumbi. All the accused have pleaded not guilty.

NUP leadership has consistently reiterated its call for security agencies to respect the rule of law, protect all Ugandans equally, and allow political actors to campaign freely without intimidation or harassment.

The party warns that the continued diversion of campaign routes, mass arrests of supporters, and alleged use of excessive force undermine democratic principles and threaten the credibility of the ongoing electoral process.

"Uganda's democracy can only thrive when the law is applied fairly and without discrimination," he said, urging authorities to ensure a level playing field for all political parties as the country moves forward in the electoral season.