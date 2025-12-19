Kenya Eyes UAE's $1 Billion Ai Initiative to Boost Digital, Health and Agriculture Sectors

Nairobi — Kenya could be among the key beneficiaries of the United Arab Emirates' newly announced US$1 billion Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Development initiative, a move that aligns closely with Nairobi's ambitions to translate AI policy into large-scale implementation.

The fund was unveiled at the G20 Summit by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, who said the initiative underscores the UAE's commitment to sustainable growth through international partnerships and innovative financing for emerging economies.

For Kenya, the timing is significant. The country recently launched its National AI Strategy 2025-2030, which positions partnerships as central to success and identifies digital public infrastructure, agriculture, health, climate resilience and education as priority areas for AI deployment. The strategy also seeks to establish Kenya as Africa's leading hub for AI research, model innovation and practical application.

Kenya's government estimates that implementing the strategy will require at least KSh152 billion (approximately US$1.19 billion).

Speaking at the launch of the strategy in March, Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications and the Digital Economy William Kabogo said its success would depend on adequate financing and robust regulatory frameworks.

"Kenyan policymakers and technology stakeholders are expected to explore avenues for collaboration as the country seeks to move from AI ambition to measurable impact."

"If leveraged effectively, the UAE-backed fund could provide Kenya with both capital and strategic partnerships needed to accelerate AI adoption, reinforcing its bid to become a continental leader in responsible and inclusive AI-driven development," he said.

The UAE's AI for Development initiative could help bridge this funding gap. According to the UAE, the fund aims to strengthen economic and social development across Africa by supporting digital infrastructure, improving government services and boosting productivity.

These objectives closely mirror Kenya's national priorities, particularly in agriculture and health, where AI is expected to enhance service delivery, efficiency and resilience.

The initiative will be implemented by the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), under the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, in partnership with the UAE Foreign Aid Agency.