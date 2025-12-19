Rwanda: How to Keep Children Active, Safe and Connected This Festive Season

As schools close for the end-of-year break, many parents and guardians face a familiar dilemma: how to keep children engaged while still allowing them time to rest and recharge.

While the festive season brings joy and celebration, experts warn that unsupervised idleness can expose children, especially adolescents to unhealthy distractions, including substance abuse and negative peer influence. They say parental guidance remains crucial during this period.

ALSO READ: How to keep your child's brain active during holidays

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

By striking a balance between supervision and freedom, parents can turn the holidays into a time of growth for children and deeper family connection.

In this article, The New Times spoke to parents, psychologists and a sociologist about healthy and productive ways to keep children engaged during the holiday season.

1. Create a holiday fun list

Planning activities together is a simple but effective way to keep children engaged.

Mutesi Gasana, an educator and founder of Ubuntu Publishers, encourages parents to involve children in deciding what they want to do.

"Sit together and create a 'holiday fun list' of activities they would love to try," she said.

Gasana noted that rotating activities helps maintain excitement and gives children something to look forward to throughout the break.

2. Revive the tradition of storytelling

Before Television screens dominated family life, storytelling was central to bonding and cultural transmission.

Gasana said families can revive this tradition by gathering to share folk tales, Bible stories, prayers or even creating original stories together.

ALSO READ: Five ways to keep children learning during holidays

"It can be a bonding time filled with laughter, creativity and values," she said.

3. Encourage group activities

Group activities involving siblings, cousins or friends can help reduce risk while providing social interaction.

Alfred Nkomezi, a sociology lecturer at the University of Rwanda, noted that teenagers, in particular, need social engagement.

"Allow them to move in groups rather than being alone," he advised. "Being in a group often offers protection and shared learning."

4. Monitor without imprisoning

Parental oversight should ensure safety without stifling independence, experts say. Nkomezi warned against leaving teenagers completely unchecked.

"It's not about treating them like prisoners, but knowing where they are, who they are with and how long they will be there," he said, stressing that awareness helps prevent risky behaviour such as alcohol use.

5. Bridge the academic gap

While holidays are meant for rest, they also provide time to address academic challenges. Nkomezi encouraged parents to identify areas where children struggled during the school term.

"If a student had difficulties, the holiday is a good time to seek support so they return to school more confident," he said.

6. Make the festive season memorable

Christmas and New Year celebrations play a vital role in a child's sense of belonging. Nkomezi cautioned that ignoring these occasions can affect children psychologically.

"Whether it's a small gift or a simple outing, such gestures make children feel valued," he said, noting that children may feel left out when peers share holiday experiences at school.

7. Show physical and emotional affection

Affection remains fundamental to healthy child development. "If you don't occupy them, they will occupy themselves," Nkomezi warned.

He added that parents should show interest in children's activities, play games with them and share light moments together.

Janvier Muhire, a psychologist at Baho Well Being Initiative, also advised parents to handle school reports with care.

"Avoid blame. Focus on discussion, encouragement and guidance rather than criticism," he said, noting that this strengthens trust and connection.

8. Prioritise presence over pursuits

Consolatrice Rahabu Niyibizi, a psychologist at Nyamata Hospital, said many parents prioritise work over family time during holidays.

"Parents must intentionally set aside time for their children," she said, emphasising that presence allows for meaningful conversations and better understanding of children's social circles.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

9. Teach practical responsibilities

For some families, the holiday break offers an opportunity to build life skills.

Stephanie Mporebucye, a mother of five from Gahanga Sector in Kicukiro District, said children can be engaged through household responsibilities such as cleaning, washing dishes or fetching water.

For families involved in farming, she added, holidays are an ideal time to teach children about agriculture and animal care.

"These activities relieve school stress while helping children feel responsible and included in family development," she said.

10. Make home more than a classroom

Dominique Nzabonimpa, a father of four from Nyamata Sector in Bugesera District, said holidays should offer children a sense of relaxation and belonging.

"The first priority is to create an atmosphere of comfort and connection," he said, adding that activities such as attending church or visiting relatives help keep children engaged and secure.