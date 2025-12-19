Rwanda: Kiyovu SC Fight Back to Stun Al Hilal

18 December 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

SC Kiyovu pulled off a stunning comeback to defeat Al Hilal SC 2-1 in a Rwanda Premier League encounter played at Kigali Pelé Stadium on Thursday, December 18.

Al Hilal went into the break with a 1-0 lead after Ousmane Diouf opened the scoring in the 15th minute. However, the Mumena-based side turned the game around in the second half, scoring twice to claim all three points.

The hosts were desperate for a victory to bounce back from their recent defeat to Rutsiro FC, having accumulated 19 points from 12 matches. Al Hilal started the match brightly and took an early advantage, dominating the opening exchanges before Diouf found the net.

Kiyovu responded strongly after the break in an entertaining second half. They drew level in the 63rd minute through Darcy Mutunzi, bringing Francis Haringingo's side back into contention.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The match then opened up with end-to-end action, and Kiyovu completed the comeback in the 79th minute when René Uwineza scored a superb goal to secure all three points.

Elsewhere, Gicumbi FC claimed their fourth win of the season thanks to a 45th-minute strike from Dieu Merci Rurihoshi, which earned them a 1-0 victory over Marines FC.

Marines had an opportunity to equalise earlier in the match, but Gicumbi goalkeeper Herithier Ahishakiye saved Olivier Usabimana's penalty in the 21st minute.

Rwanda Premier League action continues on Friday, with Gorilla FC welcoming Rayon Sports at Kigali Pelé Stadium, while AS Kigali take on Bugesera FC at the same venue.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.