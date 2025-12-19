South Africa: No, South African Retailer Studio 88 Is Not Recruiting Via Dodgy Posts On Social Media

No, South African retailer Studio 88 is not recruiting via dodgy posts on social media

IN SHORT: Retailer Studio 88 is not hiring part-time workers or trainees via Facebook inbox messages or unverified links. Posts claiming otherwise are likely scams.

A post circulating on Facebook claims that Studio 88 is offering part-time "training" positions for December 2025.

It lists positions such as sales assistants, cashiers, and general workers and instructs users to send their phone numbers via inbox for a call.

The Studio 88 Group is one of South Africa's largest branded clothing and footwear retailers.

Part of the post reads: "Studio 88 December Part-time Training. Send us your number. We will call u, no certificate wanted. Salary every Month on the advert. If You Can't Apply Online [SEND MESSAGE INBOX] and we will Help you in your inbox Right Now. Try your luck."

The graphic attached to the post lists salaries ranging from R6,200 (about US$369) to R8,200 (about $489).

The post has appeared in several public Facebook groups with thousands of members.

But is this job offer legit? Here's what we found.

Critical details missing

Africa Check has previously debunked similar fake job adverts impersonating Studio 88. This post uses tactics seen in other employment scams circulating on social media.

It does not direct applicants to Studio 88's official website or verified pages, which is how the company normally advertises vacancies. Instead, it asks users to submit personal information through Facebook inbox messages, a common way for scammers to collect private information.

The post also lacks important information, such as job location, contract type, and closing dates. Its language is informal and unprofessional, with phrases like "we will call u" and "Try your luck", which are red flags.

No such official vacancies advertised

Africa Check was unable to find any evidence of these part-time training positions on Studio 88's official website or verified social media pages. All legitimate Studio 88 job opportunities are posted through these official channels with proper application instructions.

Although the post may appear convincing, especially to people urgently seeking work, it is likely a scam designed to exploit job seekers or collect personal information.

Stay safe and avoid scams

Africa Check has published a guide to help job seekers identify fake job and training offers. Scammers often prey on people who are urgently looking for work, making adverts seem quick, easy, and legitimate.

If you come across a suspicious advert, do not click on any links or share personal information with unknown sources. Always verify opportunities on the official website of the company or organisation mentioned. If the opportunity is not listed there, it's safest to assume the advert is fake.

Still unsure if an opportunity is real? Africa Check investigates suspicious claims. If you spot a questionable job ad, send it to us and we may investigate it.