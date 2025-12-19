Uganda: No, Video Does Not Show U.S. Troops Arriving in Uganda to Assist 2026 Election Campaigns

No, video does not show US troops arriving in Uganda to assist 2026 election campaigns

IN SHORT: A TikTok clip claiming to show the United States army landing in Uganda to "protect people's and campaigns" ahead of the country's January 2026 general election has been circulating online. But the footage is old and shows US troops returning to New York state.

A 33-second TikTok video posted in November 2025 claims the "United States Army" has arrived in Uganda to support the 2026 election campaigns.

The video shows a group of people in fatigues disembarking from an aircraft, alongside text reading: "Breaking news President Donald Trump live now in Uganda, comes in Uganda to protect people's and campaigns."

Another TikTok post with the same video claims the soldiers landed in Soroti, with text reading: " breaking news USA military have already landed...in soroti."

Soroti is a district in Uganda's eastern region, northeast of the capital Kampala.

Uganda is set to hold elections in 2026, and Yoweri Museveni will be seeking re-election. Members of parliament have amended the constitution twice to enable the incumbent president to run for re-election indefinitely.

Museveni came to power as a rebel leader in 1986 and is now one of Africa's longest-serving presidents. He has consistently faced allegations of authoritarianism, including the suppression of the opposition and the manipulation of electoral processes through state institutions.

Past elections have often been marked by tension and allegations of political violence, particularly during campaigns. Heading into 2026, surveys and recent reporting suggest many Ugandans are worried about election-related violence and clashes between security forces and opposition supporters.

Claims that foreign troops are arriving to shape elections can inflame fear and suspicion, especially during politically tense periods.

The video has gone viral, but is it authentic? We checked.

Video footage from the US

Africa Check took keyframes from the video and ran them through a reverse image search using the video verification tool InVID-WeVerify.

The search led us to a post published on Facebook on 6 September 2025, indicating the footage was online before the Ugandan claim began circulating in November 2025.

The video was posted by a page called USO New York. The United Service Organizations, or USO, is a non-profit organisation providing support for members of the US military and their families.

The caption to the video reads: "When we say we're proud of the 10th Mountain Division, it's because we seen them answer the call again and again. We see how hard the Mountain Soldiers work, and what sacrifices their families make. They're coming home from Arizona this time, from missions on our nation's southern border, but we're just as glad to see them back. Freedom bird, wheels down!"

The 10th mountain division is a grouping within the US Army whose members are trained in mountain warfare. It is based in New York state in the northeast of the US.

The versions of this clip circulating on social media with the claim it shows US troops arriving in Uganda should be disregarded.