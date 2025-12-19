Uganda: Rukungiri Musicians Find New Rhythm in Piggery Farming With Microfinance Support Centre Backing

Once celebrated for entertaining crowds at local functions, a group of singers in Katobo, Rukungiri District, has rewritten its story--swapping microphones for farm tools and music stages for pig shelters.

Now operating under the name Katobo Dairy Farm and Piggery Project, the group comprises 30 members who have successfully transitioned into commercial piggery farming, thanks to seed capital support from the Microfinance Support Centre (MSC).

The transformation began after the group learned of a piggery initiative spearheaded by MSC in partnership with the Rukungiri Producer Cooperative Union, led by Dr. Sam Akankwasa. Their chairperson attended a training at the MSC model farm and returned with what members describe as life-changing news.

At the model farm, the group received hands-on training from Dr. Akankwasa on pig handling, shelter construction, feeding, and general farm management. Upon completion, MSC provided the group with six pigs--four females and two males--as seed capital.

According to Aggrey Turyazayo, the chairperson of Katobo Dairy Farm and Piggery Project, the impact of the initiative has been remarkable.

"Two years ago, we heard about a government opportunity through the Microfinance Support Centre and went for training at their model farm. We were amazed by what we saw and got inspired. MSC gave us six pigs at no cost. Today, we have 40 pigs--four mature pigs and 36 piglets," Turyazayo said.

He explained that as the pigs multiplied, the group shared piglets with members who had not initially received any.

"Our secretary was given some piglets, and hers have also multiplied. She now has eight pigs," he added.

One of the most valuable lessons the group learned was how to reduce feeding costs. Using skills acquired at the MSC model farm, members now prepare alternative feeds from materials such as Napier grass and waste from slaughtered animals, significantly cutting expenses.

"Learning how to make our own feeds has helped us greatly to minimise costs," Turyazayo noted.

Beyond pig sales, the project has had a ripple effect on other livelihood activities. Manure from the pigs supports coffee, banana, and watermelon plantations, while proceeds from the project have enabled members to buy cows, pay school fees, and improve household incomes.

The piggery project has also created employment opportunities for the wider community.

"This farm does not benefit only us members. We currently employ six workers, and with our expansion plans, we hope to employ more," Turyazayo said.

The group has also developed a strong saving culture, with members contributing Shs 2,000 daily, money used to purchase pig feeds and support farm operations.

"We started saving using a box system. Each member contributes Shs 2,000 per day into our cash box, and this money has helped us greatly, especially in purchasing feeds, which are quite expensive," he added.

Resty Kemigisha, the group's secretary general, praised MSC for empowering women, noting that many female members previously lacked a reliable source of income.

"As women, we have benefited a lot from this project. We can now take care of ourselves with or without men, pay school fees for our children, and feed our families. Piggery has become the backbone of our households," Kemigisha said.

She appealed to President Yoweri Museveni and the Microfinance Support Centre to support the group with additional pigs to help expand the project.

Despite the success, the group faces challenges--particularly the high cost of feeds and transportation. Members report spending about Shs 120,000 per week on transport alone, as feeds are sourced from distant locations.

They also note that the rapid multiplication of pigs calls for further support to expand housing and operations.

"With the high rate at which the pigs are reproducing, we urgently need to expand to a bigger farm. This expansion requires additional support from the Microfinance Support Centre," the group said.

True to their roots, the group used their musical talent to express gratitude--performing an original thanksgiving song in honour of the Microfinance Support Centre, President Museveni, and Dr. Sam Akankwasa for transforming their lives.

From local stages to sustainable farming, the Katobo group's journey stands as a powerful example of how targeted government support and skills training can turn talent into lasting economic empowerment.