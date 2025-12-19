Ghana: Pre-X'mas Sales - Commodity Prices Decline... but Traders Complain of Low Patronage

With Christmas just days away, Accra's busy markets are bustling with human movement causing huge traffic, yet traders continue to complain of low patronage and sales.

From Makola to Kantamanto, traders say sales remain unexpectedly low, despite the prices of food and other household items witnessing some price falls in the festive season.

The expectation among traders was that cheaper goods would unlock spending and spark a rush ahead of Christmas, but the opposite is rather the case with bulk purchases becoming rare, as shoppers limit on what to spend on in line with their tight budgets.

Markets in Makola, Kaneshie, Achimota and Kantamanto have seen longer trading hours and heavier foot traffic as families prepare for the holidays. Yet traders say this has not translated into meaningful sales, with most customers buying in small quantities and delaying major purchases.

A visit by The Ghanaian Times to the four major markets yesterday found crowded walkways and busy stalls, particularly for foodstuffs, clothing and household items.

However, behind the commotion, traders reported disappointment as sales volumes lagged behind that of last year's Christmas.

At the Achimota Market, a bucket of tomatoes that sold between GH¢100 and GH¢120 in early October now sold between GH¢70 and GH¢80. While a 25-litre container of cooking oil has dropped sharply from GH¢700-750 in September to between GH¢500 and GH¢520.

Similarly, a 50-kilogramme bag of rice now sells between GH¢700 and GH¢750, down from GH¢800 and GH¢900 in October.

"There is no money in the system. People are buying in smaller quantities and being very careful with their spending," Ms Mary Amededziso, a trader at Achimota told The Ghanaian Times.

She noted that onion prices have held steady, selling between GH¢130 and GH¢160 per paint, depending on size and variety.

Similar scenes also played out at Makola and Kaneshie markets, where some of the traders said people inquired about prices more than purchased.

At the Kantamanto second-hand clothing market however, sales of children clothing and other outfits had picked up, with families opting for lower budget-friendly options.

Mr Akwesi Ampomah, a bend-down boutique (forse) seller, said stable bale prices have helped sustain steady patronage despite complaints of low finances by customers.

Wholesale markets such as Okaishie and Agbogbloshie are not left out as they are also feeling the squeeze.

Transport operators serving the major markets have reported of heavier passenger traffic during early morning and evening hours, as traders rush goods in and shoppers try to beat congestion.

Meanwhile, market leaders have urged traders to maintain fair pricing and called on local authorities to strengthen security and sanitation as trading stretches late into the night.