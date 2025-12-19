Rwanda: Kivumbi King, Angell Mutoni Join Dj Puffy's Kigali Show

Renowned Rwandan musicians Kivumbi King and Angell Mutoni have been added to the lineup for DJ Puffy's concert, scheduled for December 20 at Atelier du Vin in Kigali.

Dubbed "December Madness," the event will also feature a strong lineup of local DJs, including DJ Toxxyk, DJ Lamper, DJ June, GRVNDLVNG, among others.

Organised by Taurus Entertainment, the concert marks DJ Puffy's first performance in Rwanda following the cancellation of his scheduled appearance at Intore Sundays earlier in 2024.

"DJ Puffy is one of the biggest DJs globally and rarely performs on the African continent," a representative from Taurus Entertainment said. "After hosting him in Halifax in 2023, we wanted to bring that same energy to Kigali. We believe he will resonate perfectly with a lineup made up of the best local artistes and entertainers."

"This won't just be a concert -- it's a full celebration of Caribbean culture, something rarely showcased in Rwanda," the organiser added.

Born Andre Parris, the Barbadian DJ and producer rose to global prominence in 2016 when he became the first Caribbean DJ to win the Red Bull 3Style World Championship, establishing himself as a genre-blending turntablist known for fusing soca, EDM, and dancehall.

Puffy's breakthrough came in 2010, when he filled in for a missing DJ at a local event in Barbados. His impromptu performance caught the attention of entertainment entrepreneur Matthew "Fewwture" Ashby, who helped propel his international career.

Six years later, Puffy claimed the world title in Santiago, Chile, cementing his place among the world's elite DJs.

Since then, he has become one of the Caribbean's most influential musical ambassadors. His remixes for soca icon Machel Montano, including "Waves" and "Showtime," have dominated carnival circuits from Trinidad to Toronto, while his single "Bangalang" featuring Teff Hinkson received airplay on BBC Music.

DJ Puffy has performed on some of the world's biggest stages, from Rihanna's Fenty x Puma pop-up in New York to major carnival festivals across the Americas. He has shared stages with artists such as Rick Ross, Omarion, J. Cole, and Jeremih, and remains the only DJ to have won both the Red Bull 3Style and Culture Clash titles.

Tickets to Puff's Kigali show are already available for grab.